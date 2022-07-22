"If the De Jong deal were to collapse, I don't think it is a disaster" - Dean Jones says Manchester United could turn towards 2 Premier League stars as alternatives to Barcelona midfielder

Manchester United have been linked with a swoop for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong in the last few weeks, but they haven't pulled off the transfer yet Transfer insider Dean Jones opines it wouldn't be a disaster if the deal doesn't materialise and has suggested two alternative options for the Red Devils.

United are determined to reunite De Jong and new manager Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford following the tactician's request to sign the former Ajax midfielder. The Red Devils have reportedly reached an agreement with Barcelona to sign the midfielder for €85 million. However, United are yet to agree personal terms with De Jong, as he wants to remain at the Camp Nou.

As things stand, there's no indication De Jong will ply his trade at Old Trafford next season. Should the move not happen, Dean Jones believes Manchester United could turn to Wolverhampton Wanderers' Ruben Neves or Leicester City's Youri Tielemans.

“If the De Jong deal were to collapse, I don’t think it’s a disaster for United," the Englishman was quoted as saying by ThisIsFutball. “I think they could get by. But it wouldn’t surprise me at all if in the last few weeks, they then turn to someone like Neves or Tielemans,” he added.

Should Manchester United look beyond Frenkie de Jong?

The prospect of having Frenkie de Jong at Old Trafford is quite attractive. The Dutchman is one of the top midfielders in Europe at the moment and could bring a lot to the Red Devils. With him at the centre of the pitch, Ten Hag would be able to establish his system quickly and seamlessly.

However, there are serious obstacles for the transfer to go through. Manchester United will not participate in the UEFA Champions League next season after failing to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League last term, finishing sixth.

De Jong's reluctance to leave Barcelona is also proving to be a stumbling block. The Blaugrana, though, want to offload him due to his staggering wages, which could rise next season.

Considering all these factors, De Jong's move to Old Trafford this summer appears doubtful. With the next campaign fast approaching, it could make more sense for the Red Devils to look elsewhere for midfield reinforcements.

