"If he has decided to resign it is only for the good of Barca" - Andres Iniesta on Xavi's decision to leave Barcelona in the summer

Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta has shared his thoughts on Xavi Hernandez's decision to leave the club at the end of the season.

Xavi announced his decision to step down as Barca manager in January after a 5-3 defeat at home against Villarreal in La Liga. The Spaniard will leave the club after around 2.5 years, having been appointed in November 2021 after Ronald Koeman's sacking. Xavi led Barcelona to the La Liga title and the Supercopa de Espana in his first full season (2022-23).

However, they've struggled this season as they've already been eliminated from both domestic cup competitions. The Blaugrana are eight points behind leaders Real Madrid in La Liga. They are also tied 1-1 on aggregate after the first leg of their Round of 16 tie in the UEFA Champions League.

Iniesta, who spent over 20 years at Barca, recently spoke about Xavi's decision to step down, saying (via Barca Universal):

“I suffer with him. As a fan and as a friend. Because I know how much he cared about coaching Barça and how much he cares about this club. He put incredible passion into it and no one wants things to go better for him than he does.

“And he’s not doing it for himself or his personal glory, but because he loves the club. It is clear that if he has decided to resign it is only for the good of Barça."

Iniesta formed a sensational partnership with Xavi during their playing days alongside, sharing the pitch 286 times for Barcelona and Spain. They won numerous trophies together, including a treble and a FIFA World Cup.

Barcelona prepare to host Napoli in crucial Champions League clash

With just 10 games remaining in La Liga, Barcelona appear unlikely to defend their title, sitting eight points behind Real Madrid. Other than that, their only chance of winning a trophy this season remains the UEFA Champions League, which they last won in 2015.

Barca will host Napoli at the Olimpic Lluis Companys Stadium on Tuesday, March 12 in the second leg of their Round of 16 clash. The tie is level at 1-1 after the first leg last month.

The Blaugrana dominated the game with 51% possession and 6/12 attempts on target as compared to Napoli's 1/6. However, Robert Lewandowski's 60th-minute goal was canceled out by Victor Osimhen's 75th-minute equaliser.

Barcelona have since won two and drawn one game in La Liga. Napoli, meanwhile, have won two and drawn two. The Spanish giants have beaten the Italian side five times in their previous nine meetings, with Gli Azzurri winning just once.