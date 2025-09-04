"If he decides it's the last game, we play another" - Emotional Lionel Scaloni makes claim as Lionel Messi set for 'final' WC qualifier in Argentina

An emotional Lionel Scaloni opened up on Lionel Messi's potential final official game in Argentina. He said that the match will be special and expressed his pleasure at coaching the 38-year-old.

Ad

La Albiceleste are set to host Venezuela at Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires in the CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup Qualifiers on Thursday, September 4. It is likely to be Lionel Messi's final official game in Argentina. They have one more qualifier away against Ecuador.

In his pre-match press conference, head coach Lionel Scaloni got emotional and said (via ESPN):

"Yes, this is a match which Leo has said will be emotional, special, nice because it's true that it's our last qualifying match. We have to enjoy it as we've always been saying. More than anyone I will enjoy it. Having been able to coach him has honestly been a pleasure and let's hope that fans who go to the stadium will also enjoy it because he truly deserves it."

Ad

Trending

"Tomorrow will be a nice match. Exciting. I'm sure that it won't be his last game in Argentina and I say that we'll make sure that if he decides it's the last game, we play another because it's obvious to do that in the right moment and because he deserves it," he added.

With Lionel Scaloni as head coach, Argentina have won numerous trophies, including the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ad

Lionel Messi on the game against Venezuela potentially being his last in Argentina

Lionel Messi helped Inter Miami beat Orlando City 3-1 in the Leagues Cup semi-final, scoring a brace, on August 27. After the game, he was asked about Argentina's upcoming clash against Venezuela, and he answered (via ESPN):

"It's going to be a very, very special match for me because it's the last qualifying match."

Ad

"I don't know if there will be friendlies or more matches after [Venezuela], but it is a very special match, so my family will be there with me: my wife, my children, my parents, my siblings. We're going to live it like that. I don't know what will happen next," he added.

Lionel Messi has scored 112 goals and provided 61 assists in 193 games for Argentina, winning multiple trophies. He also captains the side, and the responsibility will be taken over by Cristian Romero after the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Meanwhile, La Albiceleste sit atop the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying table, 10 points above Ecuador and Brazil. They will face the former away on Tuesday, September 9.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More