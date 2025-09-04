"If he decides it's the last game, we play another" - Emotional Lionel Scaloni makes claim as Lionel Messi set for 'final' WC qualifier in Argentina

An emotional Lionel Scaloni opened up on Lionel Messi's potential final official game in Argentina. He said that the match will be special and expressed his pleasure at coaching the 38-year-old.
La Albiceleste are set to host Venezuela at Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires in the CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup Qualifiers on Thursday, September 4. It is likely to be Lionel Messi's final official game in Argentina. They have one more qualifier away against Ecuador.
In his pre-match press conference, head coach Lionel Scaloni got emotional and said (via ESPN):
"Yes, this is a match which Leo has said will be emotional, special, nice because it's true that it's our last qualifying match. We have to enjoy it as we've always been saying. More than anyone I will enjoy it. Having been able to coach him has honestly been a pleasure and let's hope that fans who go to the stadium will also enjoy it because he truly deserves it."
"Tomorrow will be a nice match. Exciting. I'm sure that it won't be his last game in Argentina and I say that we'll make sure that if he decides it's the last game, we play another because it's obvious to do that in the right moment and because he deserves it," he added.
With Lionel Scaloni as head coach, Argentina have won numerous trophies, including the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Lionel Messi on the game against Venezuela potentially being his last in Argentina
Lionel Messi helped Inter Miami beat Orlando City 3-1 in the Leagues Cup semi-final, scoring a brace, on August 27. After the game, he was asked about Argentina's upcoming clash against Venezuela, and he answered (via ESPN):
"It's going to be a very, very special match for me because it's the last qualifying match."
"I don't know if there will be friendlies or more matches after [Venezuela], but it is a very special match, so my family will be there with me: my wife, my children, my parents, my siblings. We're going to live it like that. I don't know what will happen next," he added.
Lionel Messi has scored 112 goals and provided 61 assists in 193 games for Argentina, winning multiple trophies. He also captains the side, and the responsibility will be taken over by Cristian Romero after the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Meanwhile, La Albiceleste sit atop the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying table, 10 points above Ecuador and Brazil. They will face the former away on Tuesday, September 9.