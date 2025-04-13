"If we didn’t have him we would be 15th", "Best in the world at what he does" - Fans hail Liverpool star for his showing in 2-1 win over West Ham

Liverpool fans on X have waxed lyrical about Alisson Becker after he had an excellent performance during their 2-1 win over West Ham United. The two sides faced each other in the Premier League at Anfield on Sunday, April 13.

The Reds broke the deadlock in the 18th minute after Mohamed Salah delivered a lovely trivela pass across the box for Luis Diaz to tap home. West Ham threatened to level the scores three minutes later via Carlos Soler. However, Alisson thwarted their efforts, saving Soler's shot before brilliantly reacting to tip Mohammed Kudus's chip onto the crossbar.

Alisson made several more top saves in the second half. However, the Brazilian lost his clean sheet after Andrew Robertson scored an own goal (86') following a mixup with Virgil van Dijk. Fortunately for Liverpool, Van Dijk headed home three minutes later to seal all three points for his side.

Liverpool fans were impressed by Alisson's performance against the Hammers. The 32-year-old made four outstanding saves to keep his side in the game and made six recoveries. He has kept nine clean sheets in 23 Premier League appearances this season. One fan posted:

"No goalkeeper is better than Alisson in a 1v1, best in the world at what he does"

Another fan tweeted:

"Arne slot ball is tragic I’ve never watched a worse Liverpool team in my life time the football we are playing is a shambles if we didn’t have Alisson we would be 15th"

Other fans also had their say below:

"Alisson has saved Liverpool. We'd be losing without him. Terrible management from Slot I can't take this sh**," one fan commented

"Hope Giorgi Mamardashvili is happy with a season on the bench. Because no chance he is replacing Alisson. Best goalkeeper in the world," another added

"Alisson gave us the Premier League title," one fan insisted

"Please don’t ever leave my club Alisson, the best there has been," another requested

How did Liverpool fare during their 2-1 win over West Ham?

Liverpool's Premier League aspirations were boosted after they narrowly defeated West Ham 2-1 at Anfield. They remain at the summit of the league table with 76 points from 32 games, 13 points ahead of second-placed Arsenal.

The Reds had more possession with 55 percent of the ball, completing 420 passes with an accuracy of 85 percent. Meanwhile, West Ham had 45 percent possession and completed 348 passes with an accuracy of 86 percent.

Both sides looked threatening going forward, hitting the woodwork twice each. The hosts landed 15 shots in total, with six being on target, garnering an xG of 1.68. In comparison, the Hammers mustered 11 shots in total, with four being on target (xG of 0.91), and were arguably unfortunate not to earn a point.

Disclaimer: The above stats were taken from FotMob on April 13, 2025, at 9 PM IST. They are subject to change.

