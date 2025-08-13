"If your direction is always changing you can’t expect to win" - Marcus Rashford explains why Manchester United have struggled in the recent past

Barcelona loanee Marcus Rashford has claimed that Manchester United are struggling because they have been 'too reactionary'. He added that the Red Devils no longer have the principles they had during Sir Alex Ferguson's time at Old Trafford.

Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, Rashford said that Manchester United are hungry to win trophies, but do not stick with a plan. He believes that the constant changing of managers has been the main issue and said (via Telegraph):

"When Ferguson was in charge, not only were there principles for the first team but they were for the whole academy. So you could pick players from 15 years and they'd all understand the principles of playing the Manchester United way."

"Any team that has been successful over a period of time has principles that mean that any coach or player that comes in has to align to or add to the principles. At times, United were hungry to win, but it was reactionary. If your direction is always changing you can't expect to win the league."

Marcus Rashford was loaned out by Ruben Amorim earlier this year and spent the second half of the 2024/25 season at Aston Villa. He has now joined Barcelona on loan for the 2025/26 season, with the Catalan side having an option to sign him permanently next summer.

Marcus Rashford calls for Manchester United to follow Liverpool and Manchester City

Marcus Rashford compared Manchester United's transition to that of Liverpool and Manchester City, saying the main difference is stability. He wants the Red Devils to give a manager enough time to get his plan working and said (via Telegraph):

"People say that we've been in a transition for years, but to be in a transition, you have to start it. The actual transition hasn't started yet. When Liverpool went through this, they got [Jürgen] Klopp and stuck with him. They didn't win in the beginning. People only remember his final few years when he was competing with [Manchester] City and winning the biggest trophies."

"To start a transition you have to make a plan and stick to it. This is where I speak about being realistic about what your situation is. We've had that many different managers, ideas and strategies in order to win that you end up in no man's land."

Marcus Rashford made his debut in 2016 and has since played under Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjær, Erik ten Hag, and Ruben Amorim. He also had interim managers at Old Trafford, with Ralf Rangnick, Ruud van Nistelrooy, and Michael Carrick taking charge.

In the same timeframe, Liverpool have had two managers: Jürgen Klopp from 2015 until 2024, and Arne Slot, who replaced him last summer. Manchester City have stuck with Pep Guardiola, who was appointed in 2016.

