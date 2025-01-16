“If he doesn’t win, he suffers” - Inter Miami star Federico Redondo predicts when Lionel Messi could retire

Inter Miami star Federico Redondo recently predicted that Lionel Messi could continue playing until he is 45 years old. Redondo has shared the pitch with Messi in 12 games for the Herons.

At the age of 37, Lionel Messi is still among the best players in the world. After his monumental success with Argentina in recent years, he has been focusing on winning silverware with MLS side Inter Miami. Messi joined the Herons in the summer of 2023 as a free agent from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). After joining, he led them to win the 2023 Leagues Cup and the 2024 Supporters' Shield. He also received the 2024 MLS MVP award.

In an interview with La Nacion, Messi's Inter Miami teammate Federico Redondo weighed in on when the Argentine superstar may hang up his boots. He said (via GOAL):

"I’m not going to speak for him… but watching him train every day, I think he could play until he’s 45. That’s the great quality that makes him the best player in history. There are thousands of talented players, although none as talented as him, in my opinion."

"But beyond his talent, he is a player who has won absolutely everything - and more than once. You see him in training, and he plays his heart out; he wants to win everything. Every game of the season, he wants to win it. And if he doesn’t win, he suffers. That, I believe, is key: he’s won everything because he suffers so much from losing."

Lionel Messi has remained tight-lipped about when he is going to retire despite being asked the same in multiple appearances and interviews. He is under contract with the Herons until December 2025 and it remains to be seen what he does next.

"Inter Miami will be my last club" - When Lionel Messi made feelings clear about retirement

Messi - Source: Getty

In an interview with ESPN in June 2024, Lionel Messi confirmed that he intends his current club to be his last club. However, he made it clear that he was not ready to say goodbye to the beautiful game yet.

"Inter Miami will be my last club. I love playing football. I enjoy everything much more because I am aware that there is less [left to play]. I'm still having fun. At the club I am lucky to have teammates and friends by my side. Also in the national team," Messi said.

"I enjoy the little details knowing that, when I don't play anymore, I'm going to miss it. But I'm not ready to retire," he added.

Lionel Messi is preparing to lead Inter Miami in the new MLS season after they missed out on the MLS Cup in 2024. The Herons were eliminated from the MLS Playoffs after a 3-2 loss to Atlanta United in the third leg of the round-one match-up.

They had won the first leg but lost the second one, which led to a decisive third game. In 39 outings for the MLS side across competitions, Messi has contributed 34 goals and 18 assists.

