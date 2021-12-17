“If this doesn’t work, he gets impatient” – Eidur Gudjohnsen accuses Manchester United star of being overly dependent on Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Icelandic forward Eidur Gudjohnsen has accused Manchester United playmaker Bruno Fernandes of being overly reliant on Cristiano Ronaldo this season.

According to Gudjohnsen, Fernandes gets impatient and tries audacious things when he fails to find Ronaldo on the pitch. The former Barcelona star told Icelandic broadcaster MBL (via The Sun):

"It’s as if Fernandes was always looking for Cristiano Ronaldo. Nine out of ten times, he tries to find Ronaldo and if this doesn’t work, he gets impatient and begins to try very difficult things. Bearing in mind the way he began at United, we want to see much more of him."

This season, Bruno Fernandes has struggled to replicate the form that saw him become Manchester United's talisman before the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo. The 27-year-old has been given game-time by new interim manager Ralf Rangnick but is clearly adjusting to his new role of playing behind two forwards.

Fernandes had a quiet game when Manchester United took on Norwich City a week ago. The Red Devils needed a 75th-minute penalty from Ronaldo to secure a tight 1-0 win.

Despite having a few underwhelming games this season, the midfielder has still contributed five goals and nine assists across all competitions for Manchester United. Six of those assists have come in five Champions League outings.

Cristiano Ronaldo has taken over from Bruno Fernandes as Manchester United's talisman

Cristiano Ronaldo has become Manchester United's talisman since his summer move from Juventus. The 36-year-old is currently the Red Devils' leading goalscorer and remains their main forward under Ralf Rangnick.

As things stand, Ronaldo has scored 13 goals in 18 appearances for Manchester United across all competitions. He has also provided two assists in the Premier League.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has saved his best form for the UEFA Champions League. He has scored six goals in five games on the European stage. This means that the Portuguese superstar averages a goal every 72 minutes in the competition.

Manchester United secured a safe passage to the Champions League Round of 16, where they will face Atletico Madrid. It is worth noting that Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 25 goals in 35 appearances against Los Rojiblancos in his illustrious career.

The CR7 Timeline. @TimelineCR7 Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 40 goals in 11 DIFFERENT calendar years. Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 40 goals in 11 DIFFERENT calendar years. https://t.co/hlDfZDl9Kq

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh