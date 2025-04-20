"If you don’t score goals, nothing matters" - Ruben Amorim on Manchester United after their 1-0 loss to Wolves

Ruben Amorim believes Manchester United were the better side in their 1-0 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford on Sunday. The manager believes that they failed to convert their chances, and that was the main difference between the two sides.

Speaking to the media after the Premier League match, Amorim claimed that nothing matters unless the team scores goals. He believes that it is the main reason for their loss, despite dominating the match against Wolverhampton. He said via BBC and the club's official website:

"If you look at the game, we were the better team but if you don’t score goals, nothing matters. We say to the fans the truth, that we lack a lot of things in our team, that we miss chances. If we don't score goals, we are not going to win. And we have a lot to do and focus on improving the team, step by step, and understanding that, until the end of the league [season], it's going to be like this. And then we need to do something."

Manchester United lost 1-0 to Wolverhampton, with Pablo Sarabia scoring the lone goal of the match via a free-kick in the 77th minute. Both teams had just two shots on target in the match, but the win sees the Wolves go level on points with the Red Devils.

Ruben Amorim unwilling to take Manchester United out of the spotlight

Ruben Amorim was quizzed if it was time for Manchester United to keep Rasmus Hojlund out of the spotlight. The manager was quick to dismiss it as an issue for the striker and claimed that it was a team issue. He said via the club's official website:

"If you look at the games, we have several players that missed big chances, not just Rasmus. But Rasmus, of course, the game is to score goals because he is a striker. But it's a team thing. I've already said that. Our team should score goals. It's not just Rasmus that's missing the chances, it's all the team. The only way I know is to work on him, show him the videos. He needs to score a goal [and] he will not score if he's out. So I try to manage that during games. He needs to score one. That's all a striker needs."

The loss to Wolves leaves Manchester United 14th in the league table, with league leaders Liverpool having more than double the points. The Red Devils could slip to 15th if Tottenham Hotspur win their match against Nottingham Forest on Monday.

