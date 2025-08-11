  • home icon
  "If we don't sign him, just end the season", "Bring him home" - Arsenal fans react to transfer response from Eberechi Eze after Community Shield win

“If we don’t sign him, just end the season”, “Bring him home” - Arsenal fans react to transfer response from Eberechi Eze after Community Shield win

By Sripad
Modified Aug 11, 2025 07:39 GMT
Arsenal fans want Eze signed this summer
Arsenal fans want Eze signed this summer

Arsenal fans on social media believe Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze has dropped a hint on his potential move to the Emirates. The Englishman was quizzed by a fan at Wembley if he was moving across London to join Mikel Arteta's side, and the 27-year-old smiled.

A fan, who was at the stadium to watch Liverpool take on Crystal Palace in the Community Shield clash, asked Eze after the medal ceremony if he was joining Arsenal. The video has now gone viral on X (formerly Twitter), and some fans are convinced that the smile from the Englishman was a hint.

They have called for the Gunners to complete the transfer swiftly, as the Premier League season kicks off this week, when they face Manchester United in the first game. Here are some of the best reactions to the video:

Reports suggest Eze has a £68 million clause in his contract. However, the Gunners are looking to negotiate a lower fee, and The Sun reported that they were open to including a young player in the cash-plus-player bid.

Arsenal told to sign Eberechi Eze by former player

Ray Parlour was on talkSPORT last week and pushed Arsenal to sign Eberechi Eze. He claimed that the Gunners should use their remaining transfer budget to get the Crystal Palace star, as he can operate from the left and add depth to the squad. He said:

"I think there might be one more signing. I don't know how much money they've got left or whether the rules as well they've got to look at, but if there is enough money, Eze would be [a great signing]. He'd be [playing] off the left there, maybe, but you've got to have options. You've got to have lots of players who can just come in and come out of the team. And we all know that you've got to have depth."
"A lot of depth if you're playing Champions League football, the FA Cup, so many games. That's why Norgaard would be good for Arsenal, because he can come in certain games, he's got the experience. And he knows he's going to be second fiddle, but he can still play a big part for Arsenal in certain areas. So I think Eze would be the icing on the cake."

The Gunners have spent over €200 million this summer to sign Marti Zubimendi, Viktor Gyokeres, Noni Madueke, Cristhian Mosquera, Christian Norgaard, and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Sripad

Sripad

Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.

Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.

Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.

If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA.

