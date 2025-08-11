“If we don’t sign him, just end the season”, “Bring him home” - Arsenal fans react to transfer response from Eberechi Eze after Community Shield win

Arsenal fans on social media believe Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze has dropped a hint on his potential move to the Emirates. The Englishman was quizzed by a fan at Wembley if he was moving across London to join Mikel Arteta's side, and the 27-year-old smiled.A fan, who was at the stadium to watch Liverpool take on Crystal Palace in the Community Shield clash, asked Eze after the medal ceremony if he was joining Arsenal. The video has now gone viral on X (formerly Twitter), and some fans are convinced that the smile from the Englishman was a hint.They have called for the Gunners to complete the transfer swiftly, as the Premier League season kicks off this week, when they face Manchester United in the first game. Here are some of the best reactions to the video:🐝 @Bee__xoLINK@ruukayo_ He smiled so that basically means yes, nah?Desert Eagle @cian_elanLINK@Bee__xo @ruukayo_ By now he should be finished writing his thank you caption to all the CP fans.Kai @prettyboyka1LINK@ruukayo_ smiled cus he knows hes getting announced at N17 next week«The Red Cartel» enjoyer @beast_splLINK@Bee__xo @ruukayo_ This means more than a ‘here we go’ in my bookAl___amin @Al___amin7LINK@ruukayo_ He nodded his head?? That should mean yesSiphiwe Nkwali @Siphiwe84LINK@ruukayo_ It looks promising but I wouldn't put much into it.Tobechukwu @Tobechu24351747LINK@ruukayo_ Bring him homeMasweaty @MZ242006LINK@ruukayo_ If we don’t sign him, just end the seasonReports suggest Eze has a £68 million clause in his contract. However, the Gunners are looking to negotiate a lower fee, and The Sun reported that they were open to including a young player in the cash-plus-player bid.Arsenal told to sign Eberechi Eze by former playerRay Parlour was on talkSPORT last week and pushed Arsenal to sign Eberechi Eze. He claimed that the Gunners should use their remaining transfer budget to get the Crystal Palace star, as he can operate from the left and add depth to the squad. He said:&quot;I think there might be one more signing. I don't know how much money they've got left or whether the rules as well they've got to look at, but if there is enough money, Eze would be [a great signing]. He'd be [playing] off the left there, maybe, but you've got to have options. You've got to have lots of players who can just come in and come out of the team. And we all know that you've got to have depth.&quot;&quot;A lot of depth if you're playing Champions League football, the FA Cup, so many games. That's why Norgaard would be good for Arsenal, because he can come in certain games, he's got the experience. And he knows he's going to be second fiddle, but he can still play a big part for Arsenal in certain areas. So I think Eze would be the icing on the cake.&quot;The Gunners have spent over €200 million this summer to sign Marti Zubimendi, Viktor Gyokeres, Noni Madueke, Cristhian Mosquera, Christian Norgaard, and Kepa Arrizabalaga.