"If you don’t think that you can win it, it’s better not to come and play" - Mikel Merino on Arsenal's UCL chances after 7-1 PSV win

Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino has spoken about the Gunners' chances in the UEFA Champions League following their 7-1 win over PSV Eindhoven. It was a tremendous victory away from home yesterday (March 4), as the north London outfit have all but cemented their place in the quarter-finals.

Merino, who scored in the 31st minute of the dominant display, is certain the Gunners have all they need to take to win the Champions League. Speaking after the game, the Euro 2024 winner said (via Mirror):

“I guess that whenever you start a competition like this, if you don’t think that you can win it, it’s better not to come and play. I think it has to be the goal of every single team in this tournament - and it is ours, for sure. We are here to win, to win every single game, and if we do what we know we can do, in the end, I think we will be close to winning it.

“But we don’t have to focus too much on it. We have to be proud, but at the same time think about the next game. It is coming real soon and we need to show the same mentality that we did at PSV.”

Last night, Eindhoven saw the full attacking muscle that Arsenal can bring to bear on an opponent. The Gunners have now clinched a club record for goals in a knockout tie at this stage of European competition.

Mikel Merino hails Ethan Nwaneri as Arsenal thrash PSV

It was quality all over the pitch for Arsenal, as they handed PSV a 7-1 beating. Mikel Merino, however, took a moment to mention Ethan Nwaneri's brilliance.

This 17-year-old midfielder, who scored their second goal of the evening, has continued to impress, and Merino "won't get tired talking about him". The Spaniard said (via Mirror):

“Ethan is so good. He is an unbelievable player. I have been saying it for a long time. Every time I come here, you guys ask me about him. But I won’t get tired talking about him, because he deserves it...

“Also, he has the will to learn. He is not 17 years old, playing in the Premier League and Champions League, thinking he has already learnt everything. He is always willing to listen to the other guys, listen to the boss, and that’s credit to him."

Even after his goal, Nwaneri played remarkably until the 71st minute, when he was replaced by Raheem Sterling. He was one of six different scorers for Arsenal in a victory that has proclaimed them as very serious contenders for the UEFA Champions League.

Jurrien Timber, Mikel Merino, Martin Odergaard, Leandro Trossard and Riccardo Calafiori also got on the scoresheet against PSV.

