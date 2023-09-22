“If you don’t want us to win, just say it from the start” – Arsenal hero Thierry Henry once accused referee of being Barcelona fan after loss

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry once accused a referee of being a Barcelona fan following a controversial defeat of the Gunners' by the Catalan giants. That was 17 years ago when the two clubs locked horns with each other in the Champions League final at the Stade de France, in Paris, on Wednesday 17, May, 2006.

Arsenal fans were dreaming of lifting their first-ever Champions League trophy when Thierry Henry fired them into the final of the tournament back in 2006. However, they'd end up suffering a heartache as Barcelona came from behind to secure a hard-fought 2-1 victory in France.

The Gunners suffered their first blow of the encounter when Jens Lehmann was sent off for a foul on Samuel Eto'o after just 18 minutes. Although they managed to draw first blood via a Sol Campbell header, they couldn't keep it till the end as late goals from Samuel Eto'o and Juliano Belletti turned the result in the Blaugrana's favor.

There were a number of debatable decisions from referee Terje Hauge during the game. Jens Lehmann's dismissal was a bit harsh while Carles Puyol and Rafa Marquez were lucky not to be sent off. Speaking after the game, Thierry Henry couldn't help but accuse the official of being a Barca fan.

"I don't want to start any arguments but I don't know if the ref had a Barcelona shirt on or something," the then Arsenal forward said, as quoted by GiveMeSports.

"They kicked me all over the place in the first half. I got the ball here and he gave me a yellow card. I don't know if they're not used to the pace of the Premier League or the desire, but I thought that was harsh, I'm sorry.

"Clear enough maybe for Jens [Lehmann], but I told the ref, 'I'm sorry, if you don't want us to win it, just say it from the start'. Some of the calls in the game were a bit strange," the Frenchman added.

Despite his comments, Henry couldn't hold his grudges against Barcelona for long. The Frenchman ended up leaving Arsenal to join the Catalan giants in a deal worth €24 million one year later and would go on to win the Champions League in the Catalan capital in 2009.

Thierry Henry's numbers for Barcelona and Arsenal

The legendary forward spent eight successful years at the Emirates Stadium (1999-2007), where he made 377 appearances across all competitions, recording 228 goals and 103 assists to his across all competitions. He won two Premier League titles, three FA Cups and two Community Shields with the club.

The Frenchman enjoyed a successful stint with Barcelona as well. In addition to winning the Champions League, he also claimed two La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey, two Spanish Super Cups among others. Stats-wise, he scored 49 goals and 27 assists for the club in 121 games across all fronts.

Thierry Henry eventually parted ways with the Catalan giants in the summer of 2010, joining MLS outfit New York Red Bulls as a free agent. However, he's best remembered for his time at the Emirates Stadium where he attained a legendary status.