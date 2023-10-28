“If we don’t win the Championship, it’s because of those two a**holes” – Van Persie opens up on Alex Ferguson blasting Manchester United teammates

Former Manchester United striker Robin van Persie narrated a story involving Sir Alex Ferguson during the 2012-13 season. The legendary manager lambasted two Red Devils players for partying the night before a game against Manchester City, which they eventually lost.

Ferguson's side were coasting to a Premier League triumph, already 15 points ahead of second place. The loss in the derby cut their lead to 12. Despite that, Ferguson was extremely critical of the pair, claiming that if they lost the title, it would be because of them.

Speaking to SoFoot, van Persie said:

“If we won this match, it was 18 points ahead, but we had lost. This still left us 12 points ahead, most managers would not have dramatised the situation. The boss, on the other hand, he went up in the turns. It was really hot.

“Two guys from the team were out after this loss. The day after the match, he had pictures of the two players posted in the dressing room during their night out. And he said to the whole team, 'Ok guys if we don't win the championship, know that it's because of those two a**holes that chose to go out.'

“Yeah, I have the names, but I really can't give them. It was incredible, he had pasted lots of photos, we had limited the evening of the two players hour by hour: 2am, 3am, 4am, as if to emphasise the extent of their bulls**t.”

He went on to say how Ferguson warned the players of the consequences of partying, saying:

“He didn't stop there, he warned us all: 'Guys, listen well if we don't win the championship, it's because these two have decided to go out to have fun.

“From now on, if I see a player come out before the trophy is lifted, that player is out.' He was ruthless. 'I don't care about who you are, how many trophies you've won so far.'

“If you go out before the end of the season, you leave the team and I'll sell you.' After that speech, we went to train, and it was the two hardest workouts of my life. Twelve points ahead and that's his reaction.”

The 2012-13 campaign ended up being his last as Manchester United lifted the title with an 11-point lead over second-place City.

Manchester United receive boost as target defender could be sold by current club

Silva has been linked with a move to Manchester United.

Benfica could be forced to sell Manchester United target Antonio Silva due to their financial troubles. According to Portuguese outlet O Jogo, the side are looking to cash in on one of their many young prospects, and Silva is expected to be the top candidate.

The Portuguese side's performances have taken a dip compared to last season. They have lost all three of their games in the Champions League and the owners are ready to sell to balance the books.

The Daily Express mentioned Silva as part of a four-man shortlist drawn up by Manchester United at centre-back. First-choice options Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane have both missed time this season, and Silva could prove to be a smart signing.