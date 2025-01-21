“If you don’t win a match, it is normal for the people to boo” - Kylian Mbappe opens up on pressure of playing for Real Madrid in honest admission

Kylian Mbappe recently opened up about playing under pressure at Real Madrid. He spoke about the recent booing and jeering the team has had to face at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos have had an inconsistent 2024-25 campaign so far. They have won the UEFA Super Cup and the Intercontinental Cup and lead the LaLiga table. However, they lost 5-2 against arch-rivals Barcelona in the Supercopa de Espana final earlier this month.

Following that defeat, they returned to the Santiago Bernabeu to face Celta Vigo in the Copa del Rey Round of 16. They led 2-0 but the visitors made it 2-2 in regulation time, leading to boos from the home crowd. They eventually won 5-2 in extra time.

Trending

Some boos were also directed at some players during Real Madrid's 4-1 win over Las Palmas in LaLiga on Sunday. Kylian Mbappe recently addressed those boos and criticism and said (via Madrid Universal):

“I am the type of player who needs this pressure and needs to do more. Against Celta, people booed us a little, but that is normal. If you don’t win a match, it is normal for the people to boo. Our role is to change the boos. On Sunday, we played well, we have the personality to change and play well.”

“We have no problem with the people who boo. But we need everyone to be united. I understand the whistling, no problem, but let’s not lose our unity. It’s that simple. We need everyone to write a new page in history.”

Kylian Mbappe has himself faced plenty of criticism in his debut season at Real Madrid but has put in some excellent performances in recent weeks.

Real Madrid and Kylian Mbappe bounce back from El Clasico disappointment; preparing for crucial Champions League clash

Barcelona comfortably beat Real Madrid 5-2 in the Supercopa de Espana final in Saudi Arabia on January 12. Having already lost 4-0 against Barca at the Santiago Bernabeu in LaLiga earlier this season, it was a major disappointment for Los Blancos. However, they bounced back with two big wins.

Carlo Ancelotti's side beat Celta Vigo 5-2 after extra time in the Copa del Rey Round of 16 at home. They then beat Las Palmas 4-1 at home in LaLiga on Sunday. They returned to the top of the league table and sit two points above second-placed Atletico Madrid.

Real Madrid will now turn their attention to the UEFA Champions League, where they sit 20th in the standings, two points above potential elimination. They will host Red Bull Salzburg at home on Wednesday.

Kylian Mbappe has scored four goals in his last three appearances and will be keen to help Los Blancos in a crucial game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback