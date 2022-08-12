“If you were in the dressing room, it would be more inspirational” – Lee Dixon supports Arteta in ‘edited’ out moment during Arsenal’s All or Nothing documentary 

Lee Dixon has backed Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta's idea of drawing a brain and a heart on the board while talking to the players ahead of a match.

He believes the logic behind the move was not understandable to the fans, as the clip was cut midway, and the explanation behind the manager's notes went missing.

Arsenal's All or Nothing documentary is out on Amazon and it has been the talk of the town. Some found it insightful, while others saw a lot of things that did not make sense.

Dixon was talking about one such instance where the manager was shown drawing a heart and a brain on the board. He believes the editing was done to make things look cheesy, but the context went missing.

He said on the Seaman Says podcast:

"I get that, but if you look at it, I have my media head on here. If you look at the whiteboard when he starts there's a heart and a brain. Then it cuts to the players and back to him and there's a load of writing on the pad that he's done in the speech."

The former footballer added:

"They've edited it out so the context of it looks a bit like that's not going to work, but the actual speech was 20 minutes long, so it looks a bit cheesy, but if you were in the dressing room it would be more inspirational, and I'm sticking up for Arteta here."

Jamie Redknapp laughs at Mikel Arteta's Arsenal training idea

Jamie Redknapp also spoke about the Arsenal documentary and pointed at the training ground session. Mikel Arteta played Liverpool's 'You Will Never Walk Alone' anthem on the loudspeakers as the players prepared for the match at Anfield.

The Gunners went on to lose the match 4-0, in one of their worst performances of the season. Redknapp found the training session bizarre in the documentary.

He told 90Min:

"Putting You'll Never Walk Alone on the speakers is one of the maddest things I've seen. That is really bizarre because you can't recreate that. That's trying too hard."

Arsenal finished fifth last season and missed out on the Champions League. They started the current campaign with a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace, and will be vying for a top-four finish.

