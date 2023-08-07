“If ever there was a ‘one-trick’ pony it’s him”, “His behavior can be tiresome” – Richard Keys slams superstar Manchester United duo

Football pundit Richard Keys recently slammed the Manchester United duo of Antony and Bruno Fernandes while making his 2023–24 Premier League predictions.

Manchester United had a relatively successful first season under Erik ten Hag during the 2022–23 campaign. The Red Devils managed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League, finishing third in the standings with 75 points. They also won the EFL Cup in February, beating Newcastle United 2-0 in the final.

Ten Hag has further strengthened his squad since then, signing the likes of Mason Mount, Andre Onana, and Rasmus Hojlund. However, beIN Sports pundit Richard Keys believes United aren't strong enough to challenge for the title.

Instead, Keys predicted the Red Devils would finish fourth in the table, behind Manchester City, Arsenal, and Liverpool.

He took a dig at both Antony and Bruno Fernandes while he was justifying his predictions on his blog (via richardajkeys.com):

"Antony was an embarrassment last season. If ever there was a ‘one-trick’ pony it’s him. Step-over, step inside, curl it."

On Fernandes, he added:

"Fernandes has got to take the responsibility of captaining a great club far more seriously. His behaviour can be tiresome. Constantly falling over when he’s been sneezed on, hoping to win decisions is cheating. Proper United captains - Bruce, Keane, Neville and similar - should perhaps have a word?"

Erik ten Hag and Co. had a mixed pre-season this summer, losing to the likes of Real Madrid (2-0), Wrexham (3-1), and Borussia Dortmund (2-0) during their tour of the United States.

However, they did manage to pick up notable wins against Arsenal (2-0) and Lens (3-1) recently.

Manchester United kick off their Premier League campaign against Wolverhampton Wanderers on August 14 at Old Trafford. Both Antony and Bruno Fernandes will be looking to prove Richard Keys wrong next season.

How did the Manchester United duo of Antony and Bruno Fernandes perform during the 2022–23 season?

Arsenal v Manchester United - Pre-Season Friendly

Antony and Bruno Fernandes were recently on the receiving end of some heavy criticism from Richard Keys. So let's take a look at the impact they had on Manchester United last season.

Both players regularly feature in Ten Hag's starting XI. Manchester United signed Antony from Ajax for a record €95 million on a five-year deal, the third-highest transfer in the club's history.

Unfortunately, the Brazilian right-winger struggled to justify this valuation last season, scoring eight goals and providing three assists in 44 appearances. He will be aiming to change his approach in front of goal to make a greater impact next season.

Bruno Fernandes had yet another impressive campaign, forging a commanding partnership with Casemiro and Christian Eriksen in midfield. The 28-year-old scored 14 goals and provided 15 assists in 59 appearances across all competitions.

However, the Portugal international was infamous for his on-the-field antics, including diving, complaining, and theatrics. He was recently appointed club captain, so fans will be expecting him to mature on the pitch as well.