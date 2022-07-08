“If he feels comfortable and is happy with the opportunities he is getting, fair enough” – Kevin Campbell believes 25-year-old Liverpool star is not going to play regularly next season

Former Arsenal forward Kevin Campbell believes Liverpool defender Joe Gomez will only play a bit-part role during the 2022-23 season. The 25-year-old defender recently penned a new five-year contract which will keep him at the club until the summer of 2027.

Campbell, however, has questioned Gomez's decision to stay at Anfield for another five years when he barely gets a game under Jurgen Klopp. The Englishman is also jeopardizing his chances of being in Gareth Southgate's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Speaking to Football Insider, Kevin Campbell said the following:

“Listen, it would be a great deal for Liverpool. I would question Joe Gomez though. At his age, to not be starting… How many games does he start in a season? I know Liverpool go for every trophy and he will play some games in the cups but is that really enough? He is an England international. In a World Cup year he should be thinking, ‘I want to be somewhere where I will play so I can get in the England squad.’"

He added:

“If he feels comfortable and is happy with the opportunities he is getting, fair enough. That is up to him. For me, I don’t think he is going to play enough next season.”

Liverpool FC @LFC Joey G is here to stay Joey G is here to stay 😀 https://t.co/i64PbW0tnX

Joe Gomez barely featured during the 2021-22 season for Liverpool

Joe Gomez fell down the pecking order during the course of the 2021-22 season under manager Jurgen Klopp. The arrival of Frenchman Ibrahima Konate last summer did not help Gomez's chances. To top that off, Joel Matip had a great upturn in form as well.

Gomez made just 21 appearances for the Reds last season with only eight of them coming in the Premier League. The 25-year-old defender was mainly used during the early stages of Liverpool's cup runs. It is worth noting that Joe Gomez did captain the side twice last season, against Norwich City and Preston North End in the Carabao Cup.

Joe Gomez @J_Gomez97 Grateful to call this club home & hungrier than ever to achieve more. The journey continues @liverpoolfc @ AXA Training Centre instagram.com/p/Cft60aajdcb/… Grateful to call this club home & hungrier than ever to achieve more. The journey continues @liverpoolfc @ AXA Training Centre instagram.com/p/Cft60aajdcb/…

That said, Gomez is capable of playing as a make-shift right-back, with Klopp using him as one in place of Trent Alexander-Arnold last season. However, the Reds have signed 18-year-old Scottish full-back Calvin Ramsay in the summer transfer window to play as a back-up to Alexander-Arnold. This means that Gomez will have additional competition next season to get regular game time.

