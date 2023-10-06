"If FIFA discovers a football field on Mt. Everest, I'm afraid we'll play there one day" - Leipzig boss on 2030 FIFA World Cup being in 6 countries

The 2030 FIFA World Cup's groundbreaking approach of holding the event over three continents - South America, Africa, and Europe - has taken football by storm. However, RB Leipzig head coach Marco Rose has voiced his apprehension regarding the 2030 format, which will take place in six countries.

Historically, the prestigious tournament has usually been confined to a single country or neighboring countries, ensuring proximity for participating teams and their supporters. The 2002 World Cup, co-hosted by South Korea and Japan, was the first time two nations shared the responsibility.

This framework will be expanded in 2026 when the USA, Mexico, and Canada play hosts. Yet, none of these past or upcoming editions can rival the ambitious scale of the 2030 event.

Notably, the upcoming 2030 FIFA World Cup will see Spain, Portugal, and Morocco as co-hosts. It will also kick off with the initial three matches being held in Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay.

This unique structure is intended to commemorate the FIFA World Cup's centenary, as the maiden World Cup commenced a century ago. Following these initial games in South America, the main event, involving a massive 48-team lineup, will shift to the terrains of North Africa and Europe.

Marco Rose expressed his reservations, describing the proposed plan as possibly 'even stupid' when he said (via Eurofoot):

"I think it's a shame, maybe even stupid. If FIFA discovers a football field on Mt. Everest, I'm afraid we'll play there one day!"

2030 FIFA World Cup Expansion brings seasonal weather challenges

The 2030 FIFA World Cup, set to make history by including 48 teams, could face an unexpected logistical dilemma, as the event spans from Europe and Africa to South America.

According to BBC, this geographical stretch might result in teams competing under two contrasting seasonal climates during the same tournament. Switching hemispheres during the tournament can lead to teams transitioning from winter temperatures in South America to the summer heat of Europe and north Africa.

The implications of such rapid climatic changes could range from influencing player performance to even dictating team strategies.

A case in point is the month of June, where temperatures in Uruguay hover between a cool 8°C to 15°C. Contrastingly, Morocco, positioned in the northern hemisphere, experiences soaring temperatures that can exceed 30°C during the same period.

Argentina, a neighbor to Uruguay, witnesses similar temperature ranges, providing a stark difference to the sizzling summer temperatures of around 35°C anticipated in parts of Spain, Portugal, and Morocco by July.

Meanwhile, Paraguay, although warmer than its southern counterparts with an average high of 23°C, will still be significantly cooler than the European and north African venues.