“If it was Florentino Perez instead, I’d have gone swimming” - Ex-Real Madrid star claims Barcelona wanted to sign him this season

Former Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas has revealed that rival club Barcelona tried to recruit him this season but he turned them down. The former Costa Rica international plays for Argentine outfit Newell's Old Boys, a side he joined earlier this year.

Barcelona were left needing goalkeeping cover in October 2024 after Marc-Andre Ter Stegen suffered what appeared to be a season-ending knee injury against Villarreal. In an interview with El Larguero, 38-year-old ex-Real Madrid man Navas revealed that he was one of the players approached by La Blaugrana. He also revealed, however, that he turned down the opportunity, one he would have been happy to swim to grab if it came from his former club.

“Barça called me after Ter Stegen’s injury? They called my agent. If it was Florentino Pérez instead, I’d have gone swimming.”

La Blaugrana moved for Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny instead, convincing the 34-year-old to rescind his decision to retire. They had academy graduate Inaki Pena start in goal for a few months before Szczesny took over the starting position at the turn of the year.

Navas was a free agent at the time, having been released by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the summer of 2024, but he preferred to not join Barcelona. He would go on to sign for Newell's Old Boys, the boyhood club of Lionel Messi, earlier this year. He has made 12 league appearances for the Argentine outfit so far this season.

Keylor Navas became one of the world's best goalkeepers during his time with Real Madrid, winning 12 trophies. He was in goal for each of their three consecutive UEFA Champions League triumphs between 2016 and 2018.

Barcelona star set to be named in squad for Real Madrid showdown

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen is set to be included in the squad for the Copa del Rey final against Real Madrid, as per reports. The Germany international has been out of action since last October, having picked up a serious knee injury against Villarreal.

COPE journalist Victor Navarro has reported that Ter Stegen is set to receive clearance from the medical team of his club to join the squad for the final. The 32-year-old has worked hard to recover from his injury and is back fit and available for selection for manager Hansi Flick.

Ter Stegen will not be restored as the starting goalkeeper with immediate effect, with Wojciech Szczesny expected to be between the sticks against Los Blancos on Saturday. The experienced goalkeeper will, however, hope to play some part in what remains of the season for his side.

