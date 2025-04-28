"If they were to get that" - Pundit claims Liverpool can win next 5 PL titles with one important signing

Former Watford striker Troy Deeney has claimed that Liverpool can win the next five Premier League titles if they sign Alexander Isak this summer. The Reds have been linked with a move for the Swedish striker amid their ongoing concerns in the number nine position.

Deeney believes that Isak's addition would make Liverpool virtually unstoppable in the Premier League. He told talkSPORT (via Metro):

"They’re linked with Isak as well. If they were to get that, just give them the title for the next five years if they get that fella."

Deeney's fellow talkSport pundit Ally McCoist believes Bayern Munich's Harry Kane is the perfect fit for Liverpool. The Englishman has been linked with a move back to the Premier League and the pundit believes a move to Anfield would be ideal. He said:

"I look at L'pool just now and they probably – not as much as Arsenal – could still do with an out-and-out No.9. L'pool fans may be saying, ‘what a ridiculous thing to say, we’ve got goals all over the pitch’ and they have. (Luis) Diaz has been brilliant, Salah has been out of this world and they’ve got midfielders chipping in, but maybe still a goalscoring centre forward [would help]. I don’t see it happening but say if Harry Kane won the Bundesliga, which he will do, and then fancied coming back to England – that would be a dream move for him."

Harry Kane reportedly has a clause in his contract that would let him leave Bayern Munich this year. The Englishman can leave for €80 million in the summer, but some reports suggest it would come down to €65 million in January 2026.

Ex-Liverpool midfielder expects Harry Kane to stay in Germany

Dietmar Hamann has backed Harry Kane to remain in Germany amid reported interest from Premier League sides. The former Liverpool man believes a move to Manchester United would not be ideal, but the Bayern Munich striker could do well at a London club if he does return. He told Leo Vegas (via GOAL):

"I’m not sure Harry has the record in mind because I don’t think he would’ve joined Bayern Munich in the first place. It’s a big thing for strikers, these records, but if he wants to break Alan Shearer’s record then he has to leave this summer. But from what I hear, he is very settled in Munich. I’ve read rumours of Manchester United wanting him but he’s a London boy and if he is to go back, I think it would be one of the London clubs. I’m not sure if any of the London clubs are interested and obviously there’s a lot of turmoil at Manchester United."

Harry Kane is set to win his first trophy next week when Bayern Munich lift the Bundesliga title. Liverpool sealed the Premier League title on Sunday after beating Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield.

