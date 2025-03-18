"If we go into decline, getting back on track will be more difficult" - Carlos Queiroz on what Portugal must do after leaving Cristiano Ronaldo behind

Former Real Madrid boss Carlos Queiroz believes the Portugal national team will face a difficult challenge in replacing Cristiano Ronaldo. He also reckons big decisions must be made behind the scenes now to prevent A Selecao from declining in the future.

Portugal currently have one of the most talented and balanced squads in Europe. Despite not progressing past the quarter-finals during the 2022 FIFA World Cup and Euro 2024, they have a perfect mix of youth and experience, with Cristiano Ronaldo leading the line.

Queiroz, who managed Ronaldo and Portugal between 2008 and 2010, appeared on the sidelines of the National Association of Football Coaches (ANTF) forum. The 72-year-old said (via @TheNassrZone on X):

“I think we are approaching a very critical moment. Sooner or later, we will have to face the decision to leave behind a great player who has left his mark on Portuguese football, Cristiano. Big decisions for the future must be made now to prevent the team from declining. We have a new generation of players who can guarantee success, but if we decline, the comeback becomes more difficult.”

As per O Jogo, Queiroz also urged Portugal to modify their training methods and review their frameworks on players being called up to the national team:

"We need to rethink the entire process of training players, identifying clubs, and make more comprehensive decisions about the potential of players to bring to the national team. We need to review the competitive frameworks to make players more dynamic. We also need to increase the number of players in Portugal.

"I don't see any reason why we shouldn't have 300 or 400 thousand effective players. The more there are, the more we can expect the genetics of Figo and Ronaldo's mothers and fathers to continue there."

Portugal have a plethora of forwards who could replace Cristiano Ronaldo in the future, including Diogo Jota, Goncalo Ramos, and Joao Felix.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared for the Portugal national team?

Despite being in the twilight years of his career, Cristiano Ronaldo has established himself as one of the greatest international superstars of all time. Let's take a look at his numbers for the Portugal national team.

Cristiano Ronaldo currently has the record for making the most international appearances and scoring the most international goals. The 40-year-old has garnered 135 goals and 46 assists in 217 appearances across all competitions for A Selecao, helping his nation win Euro 2016 and the 2019 Nations League.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is expected to start for Portugal in their clash against Denmark in the upcoming international break. The two sides are set to face off in the first leg of the Nations League quarter-finals on Thursday, March 20.

