“If he goes, Liverpool lose” – Ian Wright warns Jurgen Klopp against letting go of one player in the summer

Liverpool attacker Divock Origi is already in the final year of his contract, which means he could leave for free this summer unless he signs a new deal. Amid rumors of a potential departure, Premier League legend Ian Wright has warned the Reds against letting go of the Belgian forward.

It goes without saying that Divock Origi has played a bit-part role at Anfield over the last couple of seasons. Regardless, Ian Wright maintains that Jurgen Klopp and everyone connected with the club knows the importance of the 27-year-old in the team.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition Divock Origi is set to leave Liverpool this summer on a free transfer after the expiry of his contract, with the forward keen for a new challenge. [ @MirrorFootball Divock Origi is set to leave Liverpool this summer on a free transfer after the expiry of his contract, with the forward keen for a new challenge. [@MirrorFootball] https://t.co/Pa4KFY6hWT

According to Wright, it would be a loss on the part of the Reds if the player leaves this summer. The former Arsenal striker said on his podcast Wrighty’s House:

“If he goes, Liverpool lose. People might think, 'Yeah he’s a substitute,' but Liverpool fans know, Klopp knows and the players know. Even the players, there’s a certain time when you’re in and you think, 'I wish he would come on.' I think if Liverpool got rid of Divock Origi now, they would get rid of a vital component when it’s not working for Firmino, Mane, Salah and Jota."

Origi will leave Liverpool in June - AC Milan are leading the race to sign him as free agent. Jurgen Klopp: "We will miss Divock Origi - if he leaves, he will explode wherever he goes. He is a world-class striker, he is a legend and will stay a legend forever".Origi will leave Liverpool in June - AC Milan are leading the race to sign him as free agent. Jurgen Klopp: "We will miss Divock Origi - if he leaves, he will explode wherever he goes. He is a world-class striker, he is a legend and will stay a legend forever". 🔴 #LFCOrigi will leave Liverpool in June - AC Milan are leading the race to sign him as free agent.

Ian Wright added that even though Origi isn't playing regularly, the Merseysiders still need the option of introducing him at certain stages like they did against Everton on Sunday. He said:

“If they get second halves like the first half (on Sunday), you need Divock Origi. Whatever you say about he could go elsewhere and play. He’s vital to them and it’s almost like he can feel and sense it, we’re coming into Origi territory at this stage of the season.”

Divock proved his worth to Liverpool yet again in the Merseyside derby

The forward has played 15 matches for the Reds so far this term.

Divock Origi was used as an impact sub by Jurgen Klopp during Liverpool's derby clash with Everton at the weekend. The Belgian came on for Sadio Mane in the 60th minute of the clash, with the scores level at 0-0.

Origi instantly brought life into the attack, with the Reds grabbing their first goal via Andrew Robertson just two minutes later. The striker would later score a goal of his own in the 85th minute to inspire the Reds to a vital 2-0 victory over their local rivals.

With that performance, the 27-year-old has reminded everyone of just how important he is to the team. It remains to be seen how Jurgen Klopp will address Origi's contract situation ahead of next season.

