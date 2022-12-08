"If he goes to the toilet? You go with him" - Ex-Real Madrid star explains how hard it is to mark Lionel Messi with Sergio Ramos example 

Former Real Madrid midfielder Rafael van der Vaart has used Sergio Ramos as an example to show how difficult it was to mark Barcelona legend Lionel Messi during El Clasico.

Barcelona's record goalscorer Lionel Messi went toe-to-toe with Real Madrid a whopping 45 times during his 17-season spell at Camp Nou. He won 19 matches against them and lost 15, scoring a staggering 26 goals and claiming 14 assists.

Ramos crossed Messi’s path as a Real Madrid player on 42 occasions (14 wins) and generally had a difficult time keeping him quiet. Van der Vaart, who was a Los Blancos player between 2010 and 2012, disclosed what Ramos’ instructions were during El Clasicos.

Speaking to Dutch outlet NPO Start, the former Netherlands international said:

“I played at Real Madrid. We put Sergio Ramos on Messi. If he goes that direction? You go with him. If he goes to the toilet? You go with him.”

Van der Vaart claimed that Ramos was still toyed around with by Messi, and said that it was probably better if no one marked him.

“After the game he was toyed around with. It's so hard to defend him. Maybe it's better for us not to mark him,” the former Tottenham Hotspur man concluded.

Lionel Messi will look to have a similar effect on Netherlands when Argentina clash with them in the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on 9 December.

Virgil van Dijk insists that Argentina are more than just Lionel Messi

The world will hold its breath when Lionel Messi’s Argentina square off against Virgil van Dijk’s Netherlands on Friday. The individual battle between seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi and one of the best centre-backs in the world, Van Dijk, has added a new dimension to the quarter-finals clash.

The Liverpool defender, however, has played down the significance of the individual tussle, insisting that La Albicelste are more than their talisman.

“It's not about me, or the Netherlands, against Messi, it's about the Netherlands against Argentina,” Van Dijk insisted at a press conference.

When asked whether or not he was worried about facing Messi, Van Dijk said:

“Worried no, but cautious of what Argentina can bring to the game.

“They are a fantastic team with fantastic players, and we are going to have to do well in all departments of the match.”

Lionel Messi has been in scorching form for Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He has scored thrice and claimed an assist to emerge as their best player in Qatar.

