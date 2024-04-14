"If he goes, wow, you could take the Pool out of Liverpool" - Paul Merson believes the Anfield side will struggle if veteran star leaves the club

Arsenal legend and prominent pundit Paul Merson believes Mohamed Salah's potential departure could be a big blow to Liverpool.

Salah is approaching the final year of his contract, which is set to expire at the end of next season. According to CaughtOffside, the Egyptian is still wanted by clubs in the Saudi Pro League, and the Reds hierarchy are also keen to find out his decision.

Merson discussed Salah's future on Sky Sports, saying:

"If he goes, wow, you can take the Pool out of Liverpool."

Fellow pundit Jamie Redknapp countered Merson's point by stating that if one side could overcome the departure of a striker, it would be the Anfield outfit. However, Merson disagreed, saying:

"Not Salah. You're talking about a wide winger putting up numbers like that. You're talking about [Bukayo] Saka, a phenomenal footballer, but he's nowhere near those figures. Him and [Gabriel] Martinelli had a breakout season last year. They didn't score as many as Salah put together. Together!"

Since joining from Roma in the summer of 2017, Salah has scored 209 times in 341 matches for Liverpool, while also recording 88 assists. He has won the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, FA Cup, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and two Carabao Cups.

On an individual level, the 31-year-old has won three Premier League Golden Boots and the 2018 Premier League Player of the Season.

Mohamed Salah struggles as Liverpool falter in PL title race with defeat to Crystal Palace

Liverpool's quest for a Premier League title in Jurgen Klopp's final season suffered a blow on Sunday, April 14, as they lost 1-0 to Crystal Palace at Anfield. Eberechi Eze scored the only goal of the contest in the 14th minute to give the Eagles a famous victory.

Mohamed Salah started and completed the contest, but struggled to make an impact. The Egyptian had just two shots and got one of those on target, while missing one big chance. He did lay out five key passes, but won just one of his eight duels and lost possession 15 times.

The defeat means the Reds remain third in the Premier League with 71 points from 32 matches. They are behind Arsenal on goal difference and trail leaders Manchester City by two points.

Liverpool also face an uphill task in the UEFA Europa League, having lost the first leg of their quarterfinal tie with Atalanta 3-0 at Anfield.