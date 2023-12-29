"If you're going for a title, you have to be ruthless" - Pundit urges Arsenal to sell Emile Smith Rowe and sign one of their top targets in January

Kevin Campbell has urged Arsenal to sell Emile Smith Rowe to sign a striker in the winter transfer window. He said that the Gunners need to think about the Premier League title and that it is important to sign reinforcements.

The pundit also pushed the team to sign a striker like Ivan Toney from Brentford. Although Campbell is not a fan of selling academy players, he believes Arsenal need to be ruthless, and said on talkSPORT:

"You could make a case for defence, midfield for sure and a striker - there's a lad in west London [Toney] who is chomping at the bit to play some football, whose been linked with Arsenal. That would be a great move, but whether the finances can happen to make it happen, I'm not so sure at this moment in time."

"But I think Arsenal can't afford to sit on their hands, they have to be really pro-active because this is a massive opportunity to win a title. The problem is to manage these finances, this FFP stuff, that's why they've got [David] Raya on loan. I don't know if Brentford would be ever so kind to loan him, I couldn't see that happening, I'm sure they'd want some money."

He added:

"There are some tradeable pieces. And against some of the better-natured fans, who [when] a young player comes through the ranks, you don't want to see players like Smith Rowe leave the club. But, if you're going for a title, you have to be ruthless, you really have to be ruthless. And if you can move a couple of the players and then create that opportunity to get someone like Toney, then that's what you've got to do."

Arsenal finished second in the league last season despite topping the table for over 90% of the season.

Arsenal lose to West Ham United at home in the Premier League

Arsenal's Premier League title hopes took a hit on Thursday night after their 0-2 loss to West Ham United. The Gunners could not score despite having a record 77 touches in the opponent's box and managed just four shots on target.

Tomas Soucek and Konstantinos Mavropanos scored the goals for the Hammers, though they had just 26% of the ball. David Moyes' side could have made it 3-0 in the end after Declan Rice fouled Emerson in the box, but David Raya saved Saïd Benrahma's penalty.

The loss has left the Gunners second in the table — two points behind Liverpool. Arsenal could drop to third if Manchester City win their game in hand.