"If it isn't going well, he doesn't look too interested" - Paul Merson claims Arsenal star has 'got that look of Mesut Ozil about him'

Former Arsenal footballer and Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson sees some traits of Mesut Ozil in club's new signing Kai Havertz. The Gunners signed Havertz from Chelsea this summer in a £65 million deal but he has failed to hit the ground running at the Emirates.

The Germany international has made five starts for Arsenal this season but has failed to score or assist even once in those matches. A section of fans and pundits also believe that Havertz isn't playing in his preferred position of a centre-forward.

Merson sympathized with the player but added that he doesn't add anything to the team when the chips are down. He also expects manager Mikel Arteta to continue playing the German. The pundit told Sky Sports:

"I feel for Kai Havertz. He's playing in a position where it's not easy. He hasn't played very well. Mikel Arteta will stick with him. He's low on confidence but Arsenal have won three and drawn one. You've paid that money and put yourself out there to go and get him.

"The cream rises to the top. I'm a big fan but I did say when he got signed, he has got that look of Mesut Ozil about him. That's the problem. If it isn't going well, he doesn't look too interested. That's not the case - it just comes across like that."

Despite Havertz's struggles, Arsenal continue to impress. They have registered three wins and a draw in four Premier League matches so far and are behind defending champions Manchester City by two points.

"Rice gives you everything" - Paul Merson on comparison between Arsenal's Declan Rice and Chelsea's Moises Caicedo

Paul Merson also commented on the other new Arsenal signing, Declan Rice. The midfielder, signed for £105 million this summer from West Ham United, has been sensational for Arteta's side so far. He was also on the scoresheet in their recent 3-1 win over Manchester United.

Moises Caicedo, on the other hand, hasn't had the best of starts to life at Stamford Bridge. He conceded a penalty in his debut game for the club following a British record £115 million move from Brighton and Hove Albion in the transfer window.

"With Declan Rice, when you weigh him and Moises Caicedo up, it’s so different. Rice gives you everything. It’s 1-1 and Arsenal have really got to win the game if they want to keep tabs with Manchester City. He’s on and he scores the goal.

"On Saturday, Chelsea are 1-0 down and they take Caicedo off. They’re both holding-midfield players but one gives you a lot more. If Rice can throw goals into his game then I dread to think how much he’s worth," Merson said of the comparisons between the two midfielders.

Arsenal and Chelsea are scheduled to face off in the league on October 21 at Stamford Bridge.