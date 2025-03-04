"If he has a good game we have a good game", "Finally stepping up" - Arsenal fans react to star's showing in 7-1 win over PSV

Arsenal fans have praised captain Martin Odegaard for his impressive showing in his side's 7-1 thrashing of PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Champions League. The Gunners have taken a virtually unassailable lead into the second leg of their last-16 tie after claiming a pivotal win away from home.

Ad

Following two games without goals, Arsenal were under pressure to perform against Dutch outfit PSV Eindhoven at the Philips Stadion. Mikel Arteta named his strongest available XI, with Martin Odegaard sporting the armband as usual despite his recent run of poor form. The 26-year-old had registered just two goals and an assist since the turn of the year, struggling to influence games for his side.

Odegaard put on a brilliant showing, scoring twice in the second half and also providing an assist to lead his side to a historic result in Eindhoven. His performance earned him rave reviews from the Arsenal faithful, who were pleased to see their captain perform excellently.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

A fan pointed out that the midfielder's performance usually mirrors that of the team.

"Look at what happens when Odegaard steps up as he did in the 2nd half!!! If he has a good game we have a good game," they wrote.

Another fan hailed him for delivering a captain's performance.

"Odegaard finally stepping up. Captain performance👏🏾👏🏾," they posted.

Another fan praised his second half performance for the side.

Ad

"Martin Odegaard silenced everyone in the second half. Class is permanent, form is temporary," they wrote.

Another chimed in:

"People can stop forcing this Odegaard bad performance with every touch he makes now," they wrote.

Another fan predicted that the game could have ramifications on the midfielder's confidence.

"This game could be massive for Odegaard’s confidence," they posted.

Ad

Martin Odegaard created three chances during his time on the pitch for Arsenal at PSV Eindhoven, with one of them being a big chance. He also had two shots on target in the game, scoring from both with a ruthlessness that has not been apparent in his game this season. He made six passes into the final third and had four recoveries in the game in the Netherlands, helping his side win comfortably.

Ad

Arsenal make Champions League history in PSV trouncing

Arsenal made history in the UEFA Champions League as they put seven past Dutch outfit PSV Eindhoven, becoming the first side to score seven away from home in a knockout game. The Gunners ran out 7-1 winners, making next week's return leg in London a mere formality.

Jurrien Timber headed his side ahead after 18 minutes, before Ethan Nwaneri added a second three minutes later. Mikel Merino returned to the scoresheet just after the half-hour mark, but Noa Lang scored a penalty late in the first half to give his side hope.

Arsenal struck twice within the first three minutes of the second half, with goals from Leandro Trossard and Martin Odegaard putting them 5-1 up by the 48th minute. Odegaard added a second in the 73rd minute, before Riccardo Calafiori rounded off the scoring five minutes from time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback