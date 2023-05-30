“If you got rid of those four, there is a £100million sitting there” – Rio Ferdinand names 4 players Manchester United must sell

Manchester United icon Rio Ferdinand recently stated that the club must sell Scott McTominay, Harry Maguire, Anthony Elanga, and Anthony Martial to develop the squad further.

The Old Trafford outfit will be looking to bring in new talent in the summer transfer window to challenge for more trophies. However, several players will need to be offloaded for that to happen.

Rio Ferdinand gave his views on the Vibe with Five YouTube channel on who should be sold. He said (via Daily Mail):

"Scott McTominay hasn't played much football, not as much as he would like. If I'm that far down the pecking order, I would start looking and I don't think he will have a problem finding a club, he is a very good footballer and he can add a lot of value."

Ferdinand then admitted club captain Harry Maguire should also move on:

"Harry Maguire has to look for a new option for himself. Unless he's happy to be third or fourth choice."

The former England defender concluded by admitting both Anthony Elanga and Anthony Martial should find new clubs:

"Elanga maybe [is another], he is not getting a chance. Martial has proved he can't stay fit. I think if you got rid of those four, there is a £100 million sitting there. Elanga isn't getting the football he deserves. He did well when he came in and still isn't getting a chance. Big players in front of him but he wants to be playing first-team football."

Manchester United have had a stellar season under Erik ten Hag. They have won the Carabao Cup and qualified for the UEFA Champions League, finishing third in the Premier League with 75 points.

The side have a chance to add more silverware to their trophy cabinet when they face Manchester City in the FA Cup final on 3 June.

Manchester United keen to sign Goncalo Ramos in summer transfer window: Reports

According to Portuguese publication Record, Manchester United are keen on signing Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos in the summer transfer window.

United are reportedly set to sign a new forward in the summer. Anthony Martial and Wout Weghortst have failed to impress and both could be on their way out of Old Trafford soon.

The Red Devils' first-choice striker would be Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane. However, Daniel Levy has no intention of selling to a Premier League rival.

Benfica's Goncalo Ramos would be a brilliant alternative. He has scored 27 goals and provided 12 assists in 47 appearances this season. Ramos also suits Ten Hag's style of football with his good hold-up play and high pressing.

The only stumbling block would be that Benfica manager Roger Schmidt is hopeful of keeping Ramos for another season. He won't be a cheap acquisition and Manchester United could reportedly have to discuss a fee of £100 million.

