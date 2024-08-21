"If he gotta he gotta" "Is he taking the actual p*ss" - Social media reacts as player receives red for urinating by the pitchside in Peru

Fans have reacted to a viral story of an awkward red card incident during a cup match in Peru. According to an Instagram post by Sportbible, a player in Peru was given his marching orders after being caught taking a piss by the side of the pitch during an injury break.

The bizarre moment happened during a Copa Peru match between Atletico Awajun and Cantorcillo FC. Atletico Awajun's Sebastian Munoz was sent off for urinating by the side of the pitch during a short break in play. In the 72nd minute of the game, with the score still tied at 0-0, Atletico Awajun was awarded a corner kick.

However, there was a pause in play after Cantorcillo's goalkeeper Lucho Ruiz was attended to by medics inside the penalty area. Munoz, his side's designated corner kick taker, used the opportunity to relieve himself on the pitch just by the corner flag.

Unfortunately, he was spotted by an opposition player who quickly drew the referee's attention. The referee walked up to Munoz and showed him a straight red card.

Munoz's antics have gone viral, generating reactions across social media. One fan expressed shock at the player's behavior during a match. The fan wrote:

"Is he taking the actually piss?"

One fan sympathized with the player, citing that it was a call of nature:

"If he gotta he gotta," the fan posted.

A third fan made fun of the incident by throwing in a pun. The fan commented:

"If I got sent off for that I'd be pissed too."

Sebastian Munoz's behavior was an act of misconduct which made the referee not hesitate before deciding to send him off.

When a player was shown red in an FA Cup match for urinating during a match

A similar red card incident occurred in 2022 during an FA Cup qualifying match between English lower-division sides Blackfield & Langley FC and Shepton Mallet FC. Blackfield & Langley's goalkeeper Connor Maseko was sent off in the 76th minute for urinating in-between the match.

The goalkeeper repeatedly went to a hedge to urinate before taking a goal kick which earned him a red card from the referee. The incident was the most notable event of the match that ended goalless.

