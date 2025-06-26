“If it hadn’t been Cristiano Ronaldo, it would’ve been someone else”- Georgina Rodriguez’s old friend makes big claim on her always liking footballers

Georgina Rodriguez's former close friend has made a controversial comment regarding her relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo. It was previously reported that the two lovebirds met at a luxury store before hitting it off.

However, it now appears that the Portuguese's love story may not have had the fairy-tale start. The former friend has now stated that Georgina Rodriguez met the five-time Ballon d'Or winner at Opium Madrid, one of the Spanish capital's trendiest nightclubs.

Speaking on the Spanish TV show Fiesta, as cited by beIN Sports, the former friend stated that had it not been Cristiano Ronaldo, she would dated another footballer. He said:

Trending

“If it hadn’t been Cristiano, it would’ve been someone else. She liked footballers and knew how to move in those circles.”

The Argentine social media influencer has always portrayed herself as a humble, hardworking woman who wants to support her family. However, her former friend has now painted a different picture of Georgina Rodriguez.

The Argentine is yet to respond to those claims, while Cristiano Ronaldo has been quiet about the comments as well. The Portuguese superstar's contract with Al-Nassr expires at the end of this month. However, according to The BBC, the 40-year-old is all set to sign a new deal in the coming days.

What has Georgina Rodriguez said about being known as Cristiano Ronaldo's wife?

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo

Georgina Rodriguez once insisted that she has now qualms about being known as Cristiano Ronaldo's wife. Speaking to the Portuguese superstar for Vogue Arabia last month, the Argentinean insisted that she is proud to be his wife.

" 'I am very proud to be your wife, and of our family, and there is nothing negative about it — on the contrary, I have shown through my personality and my strength that I have my own light and path to follow. I have been able to show who and how I am...Although (everyone knows) me for being your wife, I have managed to open my path by showing myself too," said Rodriguez.

She continued:

"For me, the most important thing is you and our family. Everything I do professionally revolves around your well-being. Our children always accompany me on all my trips so I can enjoy them at all times. I choose projects based on your sports schedule and the safety of our family's needs. Our family comes first."

Georgina reportedly met the former Real Madrid forward in 2016.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 20 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More