"If this happened to my team, there would be a lot of alarm bells" - Cesc Fabregas highlights problem with Manchester United

Former Chelsea and Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas has highlighted the lack of planning in Manchester United's tactical approach.

The Red Devils have struggled with consistency this season. Erik ten Hag's side finished bottom of their UEFA Champions League group and were knocked out subsequently.

They are also struggling in the Premier League and are currently sixth, with 44 points from 26 games. Fabregas has now raised concerns over the Red Devils' tactical approach, claiming that the team had a better identity under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Fabregas told the Planet Premier League podcast (via Football365):

"I have to say, with Ole, there were some good big games. He used to have a structure, they had a plan. At least you saw a plan which was to defend well and have great breaks and counter-attacks."

He added:

“This is exactly what Man United don’t have at the moment, it’s not good to analyze only one game, but I have the perception Man City are still very strong but with Man United, I don’t have the perception that they are a solid team at the moment."

Fabregas further said:

“Looking carefully at the counters that Fulham did to them and the way they were done, this makes the alarm bells go. It cannot happen that a top, top team gets done on counters so many times in one half or over 60 minutes."

He concluded:

“This shows they are lacking something, I don’t know if it’s a gameplan, I don’t know if it’s structure, I don’t know if it’s a message, but definitely if this happened to my team there would be a lot of alarm bells."

Manchester United have shown good form in 2024, winning seven of their nine matches. The Red Devils have also progressed to the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Manchester United play Manchester City at the Etihad next

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United are in for a stern test in their next outing as they lock horns against defending English champions Manchester City at the Etihad in a Premier League clash on March 3.

City are currently second in the league table with 59 points from 26 matches, one point behind league leaders Liverpool. Given the closely contested nature of the title race, it's a crucial game for Pep Guardiola's side.

Manchester United, on the other hand, have very little room for slip-ups if they are to secure a top-four finish. Ten Hag's side currently trail fourth-placed Aston Villa by eight points.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Man Utd and other Premier League GW 27 fixtures! Click here