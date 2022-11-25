"If it happens to him, it can happen to any of us" - Harry Maguire reacts to critics with ex-teammate Cristiano Ronaldo's reference

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has touched on criticism that has come his way by referencing his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.

The English defender has been vilified since arriving at Old Trafford in 2019 from Leicester City.

Maguire, 29, was signed for £78.3 million - a world record transfer fee for a defender.

That price tag has plagued much of his time with Manchester United.

He has constantly been lambasted for perceived poor performances and a lack of leadership.

He has made nine appearances across competitions this season, helping the Red Devils keep four clean sheets.

Maguire has fallen down the pecking order in Erik ten Hag's side, with Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez the United boss' preferred defensive partnership.

However, he has impressed with the England national team and provided an assist for Bukayo Saka in their FIFA World Cup opening 6-2 win over IR Iran on 21 November.

He was asked about criticism that has come his way in a pre-match press conference ahead of the Three Lions' next Group B clash with the USA.

Maguire used Cristiano Ronaldo as an example of somebody who has his fair share of critics undeservedly (via BBC Sport):

"No one likes being criticized, but that's part of the game. Cristiano [Ronaldo] is one of the best players in history, the best for me, and he gets criticized every day. If It happens to him, it can happen to any of us."

Cristiano Ronaldo played with Maguire at United up until the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Portuguese forward struggled for form before the international tournament, scoring just three goals and providing two assists in 16 appearances across competitions.

Many have found fault with the 37-year-old's performances, and Maguire feels it is unmerited given his incredible career.

Cristiano Ronaldo has left the Red Devils after mutually agreeing to terminate his contract amid his controversial interview with journalist Piers Morgan.

Cristiano Ronaldo scores in Portugal's 3-2 win over Ghana in their FIFA World Cup Group H opener

Ronaldo was among the goals

Cristiano Ronaldo put his United troubles behind him when he scored from the spot in Portugal's 3-2 victory over Ghana on 24 November.

The Portuguese icon has now become the first player to score in five separate FIFA World Cups tournaments.

Andre Ayew equalized for Ghana in the 73rd minute after Ronaldo had given Selecao das Quinas the lead in the 65th minute.

However, Joao Felix put the Portuguese back in front in the 78th minute, and Rafael Leao put the game beyond the Ghanaians in the 80th minute.

Osman Bukari did give Ronaldo's side a scare in the 89th minute, but Portugal sealed a World Cup opening 3-2 win.

Get Germany vs Japan Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes