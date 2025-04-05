"If it happens, perfect" - Cristiano Ronaldo makes honest admission on 1000-goal record pursuit

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has claimed he's not chasing the 1000-goal mark. Instead, he believes in focusing on the upcoming matches and living in the moment.

Ronaldo guided Al-Nassr to a 3-1 victory over Al-Hilal in the Riyadh derby on Friday, April 4. The former Real Madrid attacker scored twice in the second half (47', 88') to help his side secure a comfortable win at the Kingdom Arena.

After the match, the Portuguese attacker reflected on his opinion of reaching the 1000-goal mark. He told SPL (via the GOAL):

"Guys, let's enjoy the moment. I'm not chasing 1000. If it happens, perfect. If it doesn't happen, it doesn't happen. The moment is the most special thing not what is going to come you know. Enjoy the moment and it was a great win not because I scored of course. I'm happy to score two goals against Al-Hilal but the most important thing is to win the derby."

He added:

"We play against a fantastic team away. It's always difficult, we have to appreciate and we have to continue because nine games left with one more in the Champions League. Everything is possible, we have to continue and believe."

Cristiano Ronaldo only requires 69 more goals to reach the 1000-goal landmark. However, he's focused on steering Al-Nassr to silverware. The Knights of Najd are third in the Saudi Pro League table with 54 points after 26 games.

When Virgil van Dijk was asked to choose between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Liverpool FC v Fulham FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk was asked to pick between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in 2021. Messi and Ronaldo have dominated the sport for almost two decades, and it's always tough to choose a favorite.

However, the Dutch midfielder backed Lionel Messi over the Portuguese attacker. He said (via The Mirror):

"I would say Lionel Messi, he's still the best football player in the world. Him and Cristiano Ronaldo have been doing unreal numbers in the last decades, and it's incredible what they have achieved. But in this case, I will choose Messi, we had a tough night at Barcelona (in 2019)."

Virgil van Dijk also addressed the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League semi-final clash between Liverpool and Barcelona. Lionel Messi scored twice in the first leg at Camp Nou. However, Liverpool made a historic 4-0 comeback in the second leg to secure a place in the final.

