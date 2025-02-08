Manchester United icon Roy Keane expressed his concerns about Marcus Rashford following the attacker's loan move to Aston Villa. The English winger joined the Villans before the close of the winter transfer window and will remain there till the end of the season.

His move seemingly stemmed from the fact that he was seen as surplus to requirements at Old Trafford following Ruben Amorim's arrival. The Portuguese coach has hinted on numerous occasions that Rashford's lack of desire and intent in training has led to his exclusion from matchday squads.

Keane believes it will be difficult for the player to restore that hunger for the game once it's lost. Speaking on ITV, he said (via GOAL):

“If he’s lost the hunger at Man United – how will he get it at Aston Villa? Once you lose the hunger, it’s hard to get it back. It’s sad but it’s been on the cards for the last year or two, especially since the new manager has come in. Clearly, they didn’t get on."

“The manager got no reaction from Marcus. The strange thing for me was I thought when Marcus was going to leave Man United he was going to go abroad and try something new. A new adventure for him, a different league, a different challenge. To go to Villa surprises me a little bit. I know Aston Villa are going along nicely, but you can’t compare them to Manchester United."

So far this season, Rashford has made 24 appearances across competitions for Manchester United, bagging seven goals and three assists.

Unai Emery praises Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford after Aston Villa move

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is seemingly thrilled to have acquired the services of Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford till the end of the 2024-25 Premier League season.

The Spanish coach is of the opinion that the Englishman has potential and could help his team for the rest of the campaign. Speaking about the attacker, Emery said (via ESPN):

"I think his potential is still big. I don't want to know the reason he is leaving Manchester United. But I am very happy to have him here, to try to help him to recover his performances."

Rashford has played 426 matches in all competitions for the Red Devils, bagging 138 goals and 63 assists. He will look to help Aston Villa secure a European spot, with the team currently eighth in the league standings.

