"If he’s not putting a shift in then there’s almost no point having him on the pitch" - Ben Foster rues Manchester United star's inconsistent displays

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Foster has criticized Bruno Fernandes for his recent performances.

Foster indicated that Fernandes is inconsistent, though he has the qualities to become a superstar at Old Trafford. The former England shot-stopper also questioned the Portuguese international's work ethic over the past few games.

Speaking on "talkSPORT Breakfast," Foster was quoted as saying the following:

“I was watching the other night [United vs Liverpool] and it was the intensity, players like Bruno Fernandes. I haven’t seen Bruno run around like that for a long time.”

He added:

“Bruno could easily be one of those players who is a £100m player one week because he puts in that intensity and has the quality to back it up, but the next week if he’s not putting a shift in then there’s almost no point having him on the pitch.”

Fernandes has had a difficult start to the 2022-23 season for Manchester United. The former Sporting CP star struggled to find his creative touch during their 4-0 defeat at the hands of Brentford in the Premier League. He missed a great chance to score against the Bees and looked a shadow of his former self.

Manchester United did recover to secure a 2-1 win over Liverpool at Old Trafford on Monday (August 22). Despite the win, Fernandes, who to his credit enjoyed a decent game, was the center of attention for the wrong reasons.

The attacking midfielder was booked by referee Michael Oliver for diving in the second half. He also faced backlash from the media after refusing to give the ball back to the Liverpool players after the Reds pulled a goal back.

Manchester United need the creativity and attacking threat posed by Fernandes to have a successful season ahead. The Portuguese has got immense quality, which he showed by scoring 28 goals and providing 17 assists across all competitions in his first full season at Old Trafford.

Manchester United will want to build on their momentum

Manchester United have found some momentum after beating Liverpool in the Premier League to pick up their first win of the season. The Red Devils will want to build on their new-found momentum when they take on Southampton on Saturday, August 27.

United's attack clicked during their victory over Liverpool. The likes of Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford looked determined whilst going forward and also got on the scoresheet. The defense also looked much better, while new signing Casemiro could make his debut in midfield against the Saints.

