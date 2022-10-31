“If there was a header to be made, he made it” – Pundit hails Manchester United man as ‘real star of the show’ after Red Devils beat West Ham

Former Manchester United forward Garth Crooks has heaped praise on Diogo Dalot for his performance in the Red Devils' league victory over West Ham United.

Manchester United faced West Ham at Old Trafford in their 12th Premier League match of the season on Sunday (30th October). They went into the game looking to return to winning ways after playing out a 1-1 draw with Chelsea last weekend.

Marcus Rashford's first-half goal ultimately proved to be the winner as the Red Devils beat the Irons 1-0 at home. The hosts certainly had to dig deep to claim all three points against David Moyes and Co.

West Ham went toe-to-toe against Manchester United on Sunday and registered five shots on target. Erik ten Hag's backline, though, managed to keep them out and ensured the win.

Impressed with Manchester United's defending on the evening, Crooks started off by lauding Harry Maguire's display. The former Red Devils loanee claimed that the captain did well in what was his first league start in almost three months. He wrote in his BBC Sport column:

"The longer this game went on the more Manchester United had to dig in against a very determined West Ham. I don't like witch hunts and Harry Maguire has been subject to quite a few but he's held his nerve."

Crooks reserved praise for goalkeeper David de Gea and also compared Lisandro Martinez to Old Trafford great Martin Buchan. He added:

"He [Maguire] stood the test against the Hammers as did Lisandro Martinez, who produced another star performance and whose style of play reminds me of former Scotland defender Martin Buchan."

"David de Gea played his part although all his saves I expected a keeper of his class to make."

The pundit, though, was particularly impressed by Dalot, who he hailed as the 'real start of the show'. He wrote:

"The real star of the show was Diogo Dalot. If there was a header to be made, he made it. He defended brilliantly and at times in very difficult circumstances."

"United are now just one point outside the top four and looking like a proper team again."

THIS TRIO TODAY Dalot, De Gea and Martinez

How has Dalot fared for Manchester United this term?

The Red Devils currently sit fifth in the league table with 23 points, having won seven, drawn two and lost three of their 12 games so far. They are notably just one point behind fourth-placed Newcastle United, who have played one more game.

Dalot has been a key figure in the club's revival under Ten Hag this season, making 17 appearances across all competitions. He has helped the team keep eight clean sheets, while also contributing towards three goals.

