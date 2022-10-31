Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville has hilariously claimed that if he were in Cristiano Ronaldo's shoes, he wouldn't be fazed by comments made by the Sky Sports pundit.

Ronaldo, 37, blanked Neville before the Red Devils' 1-0 win over West Ham United on 30 October.

The former Manchester United right-back had previously said:

"He’s coming to the end of his career, Manchester United are a better team without him, he’s just got to get used to it or leave."

Ronaldo appears to have taken fault with the Red Devils legend as he shook pundits Louis Saha and Jamie Redknapp's hands but not Neville's.

The Englishman's Sky Sports colleague Micah Richards has posted a hilarious encounter between himself and former Manchester United duo Roy Keane and Neville.

Richards poked fun at Neville saying (via Sky Sports):

"How does it feel to be blanked? (laughs) By your mate?"

Keane then makes a point:

"You must be delighted he's blanking you because that means you're..."

Neville interjected:

"No, no. It just tells us something though...It means he's watched."

Richards asks if its petty from Cristiano Ronaldo to which Neville replied:

"It think if I had 570 million followers on Instagram I wouldn't be a**** about Gary Neville."

They all laugh before Richards adds:

"He was your exit teammate though, come on."

Neville concluded:

"I know but he doesn't behave like someone who's played with me or him (pointing at Keane) for that matter."

Cristiano Ronaldo has struggled at the start of the season with three goals in 14 appearances across competitions.

The Portuguese forward had appeared to push for a departure from Old Trafford in the summer but remained at the club.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo has been given more of a bit-part role under Erik ten Hag this season, starting eight of his 14 games.

He refused to come on as a substitute in a 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur and stormed down the tunnel in the 89th minute.

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to Manchester United's 1-0 victory over West Ham on 30 October

Ronaldo praises teammates following win

Cristiano Ronaldo played the full 90 minutes of the Red Devils' win against West Ham.

He had six shots, one on target and made 27 passes during the victory at Old Trafford.

It was thanks to Marcus Rashford's 38th minute bullet header that Erik ten Hag's side secured victory.

Ronaldo reacted to the win by posting on his Twitter account, saying:

"3 important points [flex emoticon] #WellDoneLads"

The win took Manchester United up to fifth, with seven wins, two draws and three defeats in 12 fixtures.

They next face Real Sociedad in the Europa League on 3 November at the Reale Arena.

Ten Hag's side have 12 points in Group E but Sociedad have 15 points.

United must beat Real Sociedad by two goals to ensure they claim the top spot.

