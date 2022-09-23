“If I can stay at the top of my game, at the top of the tree my whole career, that’s the route I want to go down” – Andy Robertson reveals preferred destination if he left Liverpool

Andy Robertson has revealed he wants to end his career at Liverpool or move back to Celtic before hanging up his boots. The Scotland captain was a part of the Scottish club's youth system but never managed to play for the senior side.

Robertson moved to Queens Park Rangers youth system in 2009, before making his senior debut for them in 2012. He moved to Dundee United in 2013, before Hull City signed him a year later.

Liverpool were impressed with the defender and snapped him up in 2017 after the Tigers were relegated from the Premier League.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch Andy Robertson has experienced more pitch time than any other Liverpool player since 2018, having featured in 17,213 minutes of football. Andy Robertson has experienced more pitch time than any other Liverpool player since 2018, having featured in 17,213 minutes of football. #lfc [the athletic] 📊 Andy Robertson has experienced more pitch time than any other Liverpool player since 2018, having featured in 17,213 minutes of football. #lfc [the athletic]

Speaking to Daily Record this week, Robertson claimed he was keen to play for Liverpool until the end of his career. However, if he was to change, Celtic would be his pick. He said:

"Every time I watch Celtic, I consider it. When you watch them and see a packed Celtic Park... as a fan you always have that dream. Ideally I want to finish my career here at Liverpool.

"If I can stay at the top of my game, at the top of the tree my whole career, that's the route I want to go down. But also, when I look at Celtic and when I was growing up, I was thinking I wanted to give them my best years."

He admitted that he was still a Celtic fan and dreams of playing for them. He added:

"When I was at Queens Park I had a dream of still playing with Celtic and always dreamed of giving my best years to Celtic. And now I don't want to go as a 34 or 35-year-old old guy that my uncles start hating on me because I can't move any more!

"Time will tell. I'm very much a person who lives in the moment. I don't look too far ahead and I don't often look back. There will be a time for that."

Robertson is still a key pay of Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp

Kostas Tsimikas has provided some stiff competition for Andy Robertson at Liverpool, but the Scottish star is hanging on to his starting spot. He has started five times in the league this season and played once in the Champions League.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch NEW: Kostas Tsimikas is ahead of Andrew Robertson in regards to shot creating actions and goal creating actions, per 90 minutes this season. NEW: Kostas Tsimikas is ahead of Andrew Robertson in regards to shot creating actions and goal creating actions, per 90 minutes this season. #lfc [liverpool echo] 🚨 NEW: Kostas Tsimikas is ahead of Andrew Robertson in regards to shot creating actions and goal creating actions, per 90 minutes this season. #lfc [liverpool echo] https://t.co/IbZDXOaYnc

On the other hand, Tsimikas has started once in the Champions League and once in the Premier League. He has come off the bench four times in the league as well, but has registered two assists compared to Robertson's one.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far