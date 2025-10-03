  • home icon
  "If I could've got Ronaldo sent off, I would have" - Wayne Rooney reveals what he told Cristiano Ronaldo after controversial red card in World Cup

“If I could’ve got Ronaldo sent off, I would have” - Wayne Rooney reveals what he told Cristiano Ronaldo after controversial red card in World Cup

By Ezekiel Olamide
Modified Oct 03, 2025 12:58 GMT
Wayne Rooney reveals what he told Cristiano Ronaldo after controversial red card in World Cup
Wayne Rooney reveals what he told Cristiano Ronaldo after controversial red card in World Cup

Wayne Rooney has opened up on how he felt towards Cristiano Ronaldo after he was sent off during the 2006 World Cup quarterfinal clash between England and Portugal.

Rooney and Ronaldo were teammates at Manchester United at the time, but things got heated between the duo during the second half at Gelsenkirchen. Rooney was shown a straight red card for a stamp on Ricardo Carvalho.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo appeared to play a role in Rooney's sending off. As Carvalso was writhing in pain, Ronaldo stepped in and started appealing to the referee, to which Rooney pushed him backward.

The flashpoint of the incident came when television cameras caught Ronaldo winking towards the Portugal bench after Rooney's dismissal. Ronaldo. The Portuguese superstar's gesture didn't sit well with England fans, with the incident escalating into a media storm.

Reflecting on the moment, Wayne Rooney made it clear that he had no ill feelings towards Cristiano Ronaldo and even wished him good luck after Portugal won via penalty shootout. He said on his Wayne Rooney Show:

"I spoke to Ronaldo right after the game in the tunnel and no issue whatsoever. I just said good luck for the semi-final."

Speaking further, Rooney revealed that he himself had tried to get Ronaldo booked in the first half.

"People don’t see in the first half, I’m trying to get Ronaldo booked for diving," he added. "If I could have got Ronaldo sent off, I would have. For that game we are rivals, but once it’s over and back playing for United, it is done," he noted.

Reflecting on the incident in 2020, Rooney wrote in his column for The Times that the red card was the lowest feeling he had in football.

When Cristiano Ronaldo reminisced on Wayne Rooney's red card

Before Euro 2016 commenced, Cristiano Ronaldo admitted it will be an emotional experience if he comes up against former teammate Wayne Rooney. He said:

"A match against England would be very emotive for me - because of Wayne Rooney and because of many other things too. Roo [Rooney] is now a leader and that's not a surprise.
"I was always convinced that he would be a star for England and, inevitably, captain one day. It's a perfect role for him after the era of Beckham and Terry. For me, the character and pride of Rooney is unique - he's still very important for England."
Ezekiel Olamide

Ezekiel Olamide

Ezekiel is a European football journalist who covers breaking news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in Accounting and has a work experience of around 3 years, having previously worked at the likes of Opera News Hub and Extratime Talk. He is a proponent of factual accuracy, meticulous research, verification of sources and journalistic ethics and standards.

An ardent Chelsea fan, Ezekiel's journey as a football fan began in his childhood, witnessing Ronaldinho dazzle with his skills. His interest in the beautiful game deepened after Nigeria were knocked out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup; he was impressed with the Super Eagles' fighting spirit in their 2-2 Group B draw against South Korea. Some other World Cup matches which have left a deep impact on him were Belgium's incredible comeback against Japan in the round of 16 of the 2018 version and the 2022 final.

Lionel Messi is the one true GOAT for Ezekiel and he also follows the Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League owing to him and Cristiano Ronaldo. When not writing, he spends his free time deepening his SEO knowledge and watching skits.

Edited by Ezekiel Olamide
