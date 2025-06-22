"If I don’t play, I think about it" - Real Madrid star confirms he thinks about leaving the club when he gets benched

Real Madrid star Arda Guler has admitted that he thinks of leaving the club when he gets benched. However, he insisted that he remains completely focused on Los Blancos ahead of their FIFA Club World Cup group stage clash against Pachuca (June 22).

Los Blancos signed Arda Guler from Fenerbahce on a six-year deal in the summer of 2023 after triggering his release clause with a reported payment of €20 million. The Turkey international came in with a lot of promise and was renowned for his excellent playmaking, versatility, vision, and dribbling.

Unfortunately, Guler's debut season was hampered by muscle injuries, as he missed 29 games across all competitions. Despite winning the treble, the 20-year-old played a total of just 440 minutes, scoring six goals in 12 appearances in all competitions.

Guler struggled for game time under Carlo Ancelotti during the 2024-25 campaign as well and had to settle for a role as a second-half substitute. He recorded five goals and nine assists in 44 appearances across all competitions.

Ahead of Real Madrid's clash against Pachuca, Guler was asked about his future, to which he responded (via Managing Madrid):

“For now, I haven’t thought about leaving, but of course if I don’t play, I think about it, but for now I’m totally focused on Real Madrid.”

He also delved into his role under new manager Xabi Alonso:

“I feel more important because he always talks to me. In the first match, I played for 45 minutes, so everything seems better. I feel good with him because he likes to control the tempo, he wants more short passes, and he sees me as a midfielder, which is better for me.”

Guler played a total of 45 minutes, coming on in the second half in his first appearance under Alonso, as Real Madrid drew 1-1 against Al-Hilal on June 18.

"New things take time" - Arda Guler provides verdict following Real Madrid's 1-1 draw against Al-Hilal

Real Madrid attacking midfielder Arda Guler has insisted that new things will take time to gel after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Al-Hilal in their FIFA Club World Cup clash. Xabi Alonso's debut as manager didn't go to plan as the Saudi Pro League outfit sealed a draw following Yassine Bounou's last-minute penalty save.

Los Blancos had a poor first half, with the scores level at 1-1 going into the break, following goals from Gonzalo Garcia and Ruben Neves. Despite not being able to score in the second half, the LaLiga side looked more comfortable, limiting Al-Hilal to zero shots on target.

From the aforementioned source, Guler said:

“We did better in the second half. We have to keep it up. New things take time, but we’re going to try to do our best.”

Real Madrid are currently second in Group H, with one point from one game, two points behind leaders Salzburg.

