Cristiano Ronaldo has claimed that he would not have any issues at not finding the back of the net as long as Portugal win the FIFA World Cup. The former Manchester United star believes that winning the tournament is more important for him than beating Eusebio's record.

Ronaldo's comments from last month have resurfaced after he was benched against Switzerland in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16. The Portuguese forward came on as a substitute but could not get on the scoresheet in the 6-1 win.

While speaking to the media last month, Ronaldo reassured that he was focused on helping Portugal win the FIFA World Cup and not on his personal record. He said:

"As I've said before, and it may seem a little vain, I don't chase after records, they chase after me. In the last few years, I've beaten record after record. Beating the record of our Eusébio would be something special, but I'm not losing sleep over it.

"If we win the tournament and I don't score a single goal, I'll take that, I swear on my children's lives. It's the most important thing for me. It's what will be written in the annuls."

Portugal will lock horns with Morocco in the quarter-finals at the Al Thumama Stadium on Saturday, December 10.

Cristiano Ronaldo on GOAT debate with Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo was asked if he would seal the GOAT debate by winning the FIFA World Cup this year. He claimed that his focus was not on beating Lionel Messi or any other star, but only on helping his team.

He said:

"I don't see things that way. Even if we won the World Cup, that debate would go on. It's like everything in life; some prefer blonds, others prefer brunettes. I'd love to win this tournament, but if you told me I'd never win another trophy until the end of my career, I'd be happy all the same.

"I'm proud of what I've achieved. But a World Cup in my career wouldn't be bad! I'd love it and it's a dream for me. It's possible. Let's see. I hope the positive energies are on our side and we can do our best."

Cristiano Ronaldo started all three matches in the group stage but only scored once against Ghana.

