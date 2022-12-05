Former Scotland striker Ally McCoist has hilariously praised England's 2022 FIFA World Cup star, Jude Bellingham. He claims the midfielder is someone who will be allowed to date all his daughters if he had any.

Bellingham has been in top form for England and Borussia Dortmund this year. He has been playing at the heart of the pitch for the Three Lions and creating chances for the forwards in Qatar.

He put in a great shift in their 3-0 win over Senegal in the Round of 16 on December 4. Bellingham provided an assist for the first goal and also started the move for the second goal.

Speaking after the match on talkSPORT, McCoist was full of praise for Bellingham. He said:

"How good was he last night? I just think he was unbelievable last night. I'll tell you something... I have five boys in the house, but if I had five daughters, I would probably let him take them all out at the same time. I would. I mean, he is that kind of boy."

England will now face France in the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals on December 10.

Pundits praise England star at FIFA World Cup

Former Roy Keane has been praising Bellingham for his performances at the FIFA World Cup. The Manchester United legend claims the teenager has shown maturity and is playing like someone with 100 caps for the country.

He said:

"When it's a bit tight you need a midfielder to run and produce a bit of magic, and that's what Bellingham did there. Brilliant. This is what you want from a midfielder, powerful, strong, anticipation, a little bit of luck but it's game over. He's going to be a superstar that kid."

He added:

"We keep using the word but maturity, he plays like he's played 100 times for England. I've not seen a young midfielder perform like that for years. His maturity, his decision making, which is huge for a midfielder, the kid has everything."

Gary Neville also sang songs in praise of the Borussia Dortmund man and said:

"I've been worried about the midfield, but they've just put us in a brilliant position. [Bellingham has] been absolutely incredible in that half. In the first 10-15 minutes he was the one closing people down. A brilliant performance. He's so young but he's got real quality and the composure he's shown in that last third has been absolutely fantastic."

Liverpool, Manchester City, and Real Madrid have been linked with Bellingham (via GOAL). They are reportedly set to be involved in a bidding war next summer for the FIFA World Cup star.

