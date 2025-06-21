“If I get arrested, you get me out of jail, hahaha!” - Ex-Adult star Claudia Bavel exposes alleged Whatsapp chats with Barcelona ace Lamine Yamal

Claudia Bavel has hit out at Barcelona star Lamine Yamal and disclosed their WhatsApp chat. The former Adult star claimed that the teenager was the one chasing her, while she tried to maintain a distance.

Speaking on a TV Show in Spain, Bavel revealed that Yamal asked her to come to his house, and insisted despite her pointing out their age difference. She added that the Barcelona star ensured that she would not land in jail.

He said via Barca Universal:

"Lamine said to me: 'Come to my house, I have heating.' I told him: 'It would be too much because I'm about 11 years older than you, don't you think?' Lamine said: 'No, it's perfect!' I said: 'If I get arrested, you get me out of jail, hahaha!' Lamine replied: 'No, I give you my word'. Lamine told me to stop the crap and not to think about his age... I was waiting for him to turn 18."

Bavel went viral on social media this week after Barcelona fans spotted a similarity between her social media posts and those of Lamine Yamal.

Claudia Bavel releases statement on Barcelona star Lamine Yamal

Claudia Bavel took to Instagram on Friday to slam Barcelona fans and Lamine Yamal. She claimed that the teenager had lied about what happened between the two and added that they had never had a relationship.

He posted a story on his Instagram account in Spanish, as translated by TouchlineX:

“I chose not to speak publicly on this matter in 2025. However, since Lamine Yamal mentioned our alleged relationship on TardeAR, I find it appropriate to share my version with clarity and respect. He claims to live with his mother, but in reality lives alone. He says he rejected me, when he was the one who sought my contact and insisted on meeting. He denies we’ve met, despite crossing paths at several social events."

"I respectfully ask that offensive and defamatory messages stop. I have NEVER had any relationship with a minor, never arranged a meeting, and there was never any plan involving fame or money. The only thing we agree on is that no meeting or situation ever happened between us. Behind the headlines and public opinion, there are people. Out of respect, I ask for understanding and restraint.”

Claudia Bavel was in the media headlines back in February this year after her comments on Iker Casillas. The Real Madrid legend took to his social media accounts to react and slammed her for it.

