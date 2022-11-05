“If I am going to lose in video games, I’d rather lose playing Messi or Cristiano” – Barcelona star makes hilarious admission about FIFA sessions

Barcelona star Pedri recently revealed that he plays as Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo in video games so that he doesn't get disheartened after losing.

Pedri said that he hates losing. Hence, due to his ultra-competitive character, he doesn't want to lose as himself in the game. Rather, the youngster prefers to play as Messi or Ronaldo.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Pedri: "Messi is still the best in the world." Pedri: "Messi is still the best in the world." https://t.co/SLq8We0nCd

In a recent chat with ICON Magazine, Pedri said (h/t Mundo Deportivo) (via Barca Universal):

“I feel very sad when I lose, even if it’s in video games. I don’t play with Pedri on FIFA on the PlayStation. If I am going to lose in video games, I’d rather lose playing Messi or Cristiano.”

Pedri further revealed the style of play that he likes the most. Being a player with Barcelona's DNA in him, it shouldn't come as a surprise that the Spaniard prefers an attractive playing style:

“I prefer playing attractive football for the spectator. It is not always possible to enjoy while you play, but it is winning that I really enjoy."

Pedri has played 17 games for Blaugrana this season, scoring two goals. The Catalan club will return to action in a home La Liga clash against Almeria on Saturday, 5 November.

Former Barcelona star Cesc Fabregas revealed he was shocked by Lionel Messi in training

Former Barcelona stars Lionel Messi and Cesc Fabregas.

Cesc Fabregas recently revealed that he was left shell-shocked by Lionel Messi's abilities in Barcelona training.

The former Arsenal and Chelsea star recently said in a BBC documentary on the Argentine (via Mirror):

"The first training session we had with Leo, I was playing a bit more of a defensive midfielder and we were doing this one-against-one exercise.

"In my head, I'm thinking that I'm going to get the ball easy from him, because I like to go on the floor and I like to tackle, but then I was seeing that the speed was not normal. I was already shocked, because I remember falling on the floor. I lost ability and he scored."

The Argentine had a glittering spell with Blaugrana, scoring 672 goals and providing 303 assists in 778 games for the club. He is widely regarded as the club's greatest player.

Karan Tejwani @karan_tejwani26 Three of Barcelona’s Class of 1987.



• Lionel Messi: At PSG, still one of the best



• Cesc Fabregas: Now at Como after success at Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea.



• Gerard Piqué: Left Barça, came back, one of La Liga’s greats, first to retire. Three of Barcelona’s Class of 1987.• Lionel Messi: At PSG, still one of the best• Cesc Fabregas: Now at Como after success at Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea.• Gerard Piqué: Left Barça, came back, one of La Liga’s greats, first to retire. https://t.co/oBHeed8sir

Paul Merson predicts the result of Chelsea vs Arsenal and other EPL GW 15 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes