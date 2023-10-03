“If I am going for one game, a cup final, then Cristiano” – Rio Ferdinand offers emphatic response on Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has explained why he would pick his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi in a one-off cup final.

Ronaldo and Messi are widely regarded as two of the best players in the game's history. The duo have scored over 800 goals for club and country and have won individual and team titles galore.

They're still going strong despite being on the wrong side of 30 - Messi at MLS side Inter Miami and Ronaldo at Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr. However, Ferdinand is clear on which of the two he would choose and why.

On the EAFC 24 This or That segment, the former United defender noted how Ronaldo's points are way lower than Messi's in the game:

“Oh wow Ronaldo's points are way lesser than Messi."

The interviewer asked if it was because of the leagues they play in now. Ferdinand replied that based on those numbers, he would go with Messi if he were picking a team for a game on EAFC 24.

“I think it's a bigger difference than what it should be. On them stats you have to go with Messi. If I am picking the team for the game, I am going for Messi," he said.

When the interviewer said that Lionel Messi has fared well at Miami since arriving this summer on a free transfer, Ferdinand acknowledged the same. However, he still picked Ronaldo as the player he'd go for in a cup final:

"Yes, he has been great, he has been flying but can't go against Cristiano though. If I am going for one game, a cup final, then I am going for Cristiano."

Both players are plying their trade outside Europe this season for the first time after being in the continent for nearly two decades.

How have Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi fared this season?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have made blistering starts to the season. The 38-year-old Ronaldo has particularly sizzled in his first full campaign for Al-Nassr.

In 10 games across competitions, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has 11 goals and six assists. The tally includes 10 goals and five assists in Saudi Pro League games, where Cristiano Ronaldo tops both categories in the league. He has scored in his last six league games and recently opened his account in the AFC Champions League.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has hit the ground running at Miami. In 12 games across competitions, the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has racked up 11 goals and five assists. That includes 10 goals and an assist in seven games in the Leagues Cup, which the Herons won as their first-ever trophy.