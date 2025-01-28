"If I have to be a little cheeky" – Patrick Dorgu's former coach tells him to reject Manchester United move

Former Denmark U-19 coach Jens Olsen has advised Lecce star Patrick Dorgu to not move to Manchester United in the ongoing winter transfer window.

Over the past few days, Dorgu has allegedly popped up as a top target for the Red Devils as head coach Ruben Amorim is keen to sign a left wing-back.

According to Daily Mail, Manchester United held positive talks with Lecce over a deal to snap up Dorgu this month. While the Red Devils have tabled a potential £30 million bid, the Serie A side want £33 million.

During a recent chat with Danish magazine Tipsbladet, Olsen shared his thoughts on Dorgu's future amid recent links with the Old Trafford outfit. He elaborated (h/t Tribal Football):

"If I have to be a little cheeky, I hope he chooses something other than Manchester United right now. I don't know if it's a bad fit, but they're just in a period where... I don't know if you can afford to say no to United, but maybe somewhere where there's a little more structure and where things fit in with his pace. Sometimes things have to go in the right order, if you can say it like that."

Dorgu, who was subject to two failed offers from Manchester United earlier this month, is said to be eager to join the Premier League side. However, Lecce are allegedly reluctant to offload the versatile wing-back.

So far this season, the ex-Nordsjaelland youth star has started all 23 of his total appearances for Lecce. He has found the back of the opposition net thrice and provided one assist in 2000 minutes of action so far.

Manchester United urged to offload attacker

After Manchester United's recent 1-0 league triumph at Fulham, Wimbledon icon Robbie Earle claimed that the Red Devils could part ways with Rasmus Hojlund. He said on NBC Sports (h/t Metro):

"I'm not sure he is... well, in terms of potential and finishing, there's enough there. In terms of attitude and work-rate, I've seen him throw his arms up in the air, he's acting like a superstar who's not getting the service. He's not getting great service admittedly but I just think he's on a short shrift here. They might decide they can raise some money and they might decide to sell him."

Since departing Atalanta in a potential £72 million move in 2023, Hojlund has scored 23 goals in 71 games in all competitions for his current club.

The 21-year-old has netted twice in 18 league games so far this season.

