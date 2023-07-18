“If I’m him, I’m leaving the circus” – Agbonlahor offers bold transfer advice to Manchester United star

Gabby Agbonlahor has advised Harry Maguire to leave Manchester United this summer. He believes that the English defender can start for clubs in Spain and Italy; thus, he should get away from the 'circus' at Old Trafford.

Maguire was reduced to a bench role under Erik ten hag last season and played just 759 minutes in the league. He played 31 matches in all competitions and had just 1593 minutes under his belt.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Agbonlahor claimed that Maguire has to be thinking about leaving the club after losing his captaincy. He said:

"Sometimes you're at a club and it's a big club like Manchester United - you don't want to leave and you're captain - but the armband being taken off you shows that you're not going to play enough football next season."

The former Aston Villa forward continued:

"I think Harry Maguire should say to himself, 'You know what, I need to go and play somewhere. I've got the Euros coming, it could be my last Euros'. Go and play somewhere, but play at a level where you think you're good enough to play at."

Agbonlahor added:

"If I'm him, I'm going to another European league. I'm going to Italy, Spain maybe. I'm going to play regular football because Harry Maguire, for me, is a top center-half. Just get away from the negativity that seems to follow you at Manchester United."

He concluded by saying:

"I don't like the way he gets treated by Man Utd fans, by sheep on social media who like to give him stick. When he's on his game, he's a top centre-half. But if I'm him, I'm leaving the circus."

Maguire was signed for a world-record £80 million fee from Leicester City back in 2019.

Harry Maguire stripped off captaincy at Manchester United

Harry Maguire has confirmed that Erik ten Hag has taken away the captaincy armband from him. He claims that the Manchester United manager's decision has left his disappointed but he will continue doing his best for the club.

The Englishman released a statement on his social media over the weekend and stated that it was an honor to have worn the armband at Old Trafford. He went on to thank Old Gunner Solksjaer, the manager who handed him the armband at Manchester United.

Maguire has been linked with a move to West Ham United by Sky Sports. They have reported that the Hammers had a loan move rejected by the Red Devils this week.