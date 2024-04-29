“If I’m honest” - Arsenal legend David Seaman reacts to ‘double mistake’ from David Raya in nervy 3-2 win over Spurs

Arsenal legend David Seaman has reacted to David Raya's 'double mistake' during the 3-2 North London Derby win against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, April 28.

The Gunners took a 3-0 lead at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before half-time. An own goal from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (15') was followed by strikes from Bukayo Saka (27') and Kai Havertz (38').

Raya, though, handed Tottenham a lifeline, as he bizarrely dinked the ball straight to Cristian Romero, who was outside the Gunners box. Raya then went down too early anticipating the defender's shot, while the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner calmly found the other corner (64'). Son Heung-Min (87' P) made it 3-2 for Spurs but Arteta's side saw off the win.

Seaman has now reflected on Raya's double mistake. The Gunners legend expressed content at the way the Spaniard made amends for his error. He said (via Metro):

"[I was nervous] for the last 20 minutes after Raya messed up with the back pass. He got caught in two minds. He wanted to play it and then he saw somebody had closed the avenue off for his pass and then ended up doing nothing."

Seaman pointed out that Raya's reaction to Romero's finish, by going to the ground, was also not ideal. However, he gave the Spanish goalkeeper his flowers for how he responded to the mistake. Seaman added:

"If I'm honest, his performance after the mistake was really good. His reaction was great because he came out for every cross, he was solid at the back still."

Seaman suggested that it's good when keepers respond to their errors with solid displays. Raya managed to do so as Arsenal, despite a late scare, got the job done and came out of the derby with three crucial points.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta responds for his response to the error

While David Raya's error cost Arsenal a goal, the Spanish goalkeeper was solid for the remainder of the game. He showcased his significant aerial ability by collecting the many crosses.

Arteta lauded Raya and the rest of the group for the resilience they managed to showcase for the remainder of the match. The Spanish manager said (via Metro):

"David Raya stood up and took sisx to seven crosses and that is what we want. If you're going to take risks- you have that reaction. I am really proud of them."

Arsenal, courtesy of their win in the derby, still sit atop the Premier League table with 80 points from 35 matches. Manchester City are second, one point behind the Gunners with a game in hand.