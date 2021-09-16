"If I'm the manager, I'm telling him to sit" - Ferdinand on Cristiano Ronaldo's touchline antics for Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo's touchline antics for Manchester United during their Champions League clash with the Young Boys on Tuesday didn't sit well with Rio Ferdinand. The former Red Devils center-back has revealed how he would've reacted if he had been the manager.

"If I'm the manager, I've got to be honest, I'm telling him to sit down," Rio Ferdinand said of Cristiano Ronaldo.

UtdDistrict @UtdDistrict 🗣 Rio Ferdinand on Ronaldo standing alongside Solskjær after he was substituted: "If I’m the manager, I’ve got to be honest, I’m telling him to sit. I get it [though]... he’s just a passionate guy. He wants to win, he’s desperate to win, and he can’t hold it in." [BT Sport] 🗣 Rio Ferdinand on Ronaldo standing alongside Solskjær after he was substituted: "If I’m the manager, I’ve got to be honest, I’m telling him to sit. I get it [though]... he’s just a passionate guy. He wants to win, he’s desperate to win, and he can’t hold it in." [BT Sport] https://t.co/4j0caScOKu

"I get it. You know, with Cristiano people go, "Oh it's bravado, it's for the fans". He's just a passionate guy. He wants to win, he's desperate to win, and he can't hold it in.

"If that means he has to go up there and stand next to the manager, shouting instructions etcetera, so be it. When it's someone of his standing and stature in the game how can you argue with it?"

Cristiano Ronaldo found the back of the net for Manchester United during their first Champions League game of the season against Young Boys on Tuesday. However, the attacker was substituted for Jesse Lingard in the 72nd minute of the encounter.

With the Red Devils having conceded their lead, the Portuguese was seen acting like a manager alongside Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on the touchline. CR7 was trying to motivate his colleagues to raise their game.

This isn't the first time Cristiano Ronaldo has acted in such a manner. The attacker did the same thing with Portugal during the 2016 European Championship final. His antics helped to raise the spirit of his team and inspired them to pick up a vital victory against France.

The attacker scored a goal for the Red Devils on Tuesday

How Cristiano Ronaldo has fared since Manchester United return

Cristiano Ronaldo sealed a return to Manchester United this summer after leaving Juventus. The attacker made his second debut appearance for the Red Devils in their recent Premier League clash with Newcastle United. He dominated the headlines with an impressive brace in front of the Old Trafford fans.

Also Read

His second game for Manchester United was Tuesday's Champions League clash with the Young Boys, where he recorded a goal to his name. He will be hoping to continue his decent run when the Red Devils travel to West Ham on Sunday.

Ronaldo inspired Manchester United to a win on his second debut. However, he failed to do so in the Champions League. 10-man Manchester United lost 2-1 to BSC Young Boys in the European opener.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has picked out the 5 best transfers of the summer - Read now!

Edited by Diptanil Roy