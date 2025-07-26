“If I’m Messi and anybody at Inter Miami I’m not lifting a finger to help MLS again” - Liverpool legend calls Lionel Messi suspension a joke in rant

Liverpool icon Steve Nicol called Lionel Messi's suspension from the Inter Miami squad for missing the MLS All-Star game a joke in a recent discussion. The Argentine superstar was suspended for one game, i.e., the MLS clash against FC Cincinnati on July 26.

The MLS All-Star game took place on Wednesday, July 23, in Texas. The MLS team won 3-1 against the Liga MX All-Stars. Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami teammate, Jordi Alba, were both absent from the clash. As per MLS rules, players who miss the All-Star clash without prior approval will be suspended for their next club game, leading to both Alba and Messi missing their next MLS fixture.

In an interview on ESPN FC, Liverpool legend Steve Nicol shared his thoughts on Lionel Messi's suspension from the next MLS game. He heavily disapproved of the decision, calling it a joke.

"I can’t believe that [Messi has been suspended]. You’re talking about a guy who has taken MLS up another level by the mere fact that he plays in it. Before Messi, nobody could have cared less about who played in the MLS. So you suspend the guy who has done so much for your league? And do you think for one second that Inter Miami would have been in the Club World Cup if Messi wasn’t playing for them? Not a chance!," Nicol said.

He added:

"All Messi has done is raise the profile of MLS and they have turned around and suspended him for a game. If I’m Messi and anybody at Inter Miami I’m not lifting a finger to help MLS again. Forget it, I’m sorry. I think it’s a joke [to suspend Messi]. There’s always a circumstance where you have to make an exception and the fact that they haven’t taken that opportunity, I think, is a 100% wrong."

Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas claims Lionel Messi is upset about his recent suspension from next MLS clash

In a press conference on Friday (July 25), Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas claimed that Lionel Messi and everyone else at the club are upset about his suspension from the next game. He said (via ESPN):

"Messi is very upset, like we all are in the club, with the fact that they won't be able to play tomorrow night. But I think what we have to do as a club is to get together as one, have an attitude that is us against the world. I think that the punishment for the rule is frankly draconian."

Mas further elaborated on Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba's reaction to their ban and said:

"Obviously, it was not a positive reaction [from Messi and Alba]. They want to compete, they want to play games. That's what they're here for, to play and win. They understand the magnitude of tomorrow's night's game. So no, their reaction was exactly as expected of two competitive players who don't understand the decision, who don't understand why not attending an exhibition match leads directly to a suspension."

Messi will next be expected to be in action for Inter Miami for their Leagues Cup group stage clash against Atlas FC on July 30.

