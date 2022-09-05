“If I’m world champion for the second time, I’ll have to do something a little crazy” – Olivier Giroud reveals what he will do if France win 2022 FIFA World Cup 

Oliver Giroud has revealed how he will celebrate if France win the FIFA World Cup later this year in Qatar. The striker was a key member of the side that won the competition in Russia four years ago.

Didier Deschamps's side are among the favorites to win the tournament later this year and become the first nation to retain the FIFA World Cup since Brazil in 1962.

bet365 @bet365



Won six trophies at Arsenal.



Won three trophies at Chelsea including the Champions League.



Won the Serie A title with Milan.



Won the World Cup with France.



Scored 300+ goals.



Olivier Giroud - what a career Won the Ligue 1 title with Montpellier.Won six trophies at Arsenal.Won three trophies at Chelsea including the Champions League.Won the Serie A title with Milan.Won the World Cup with France.Scored 300+ goals.Olivier Giroud - what a career Won the Ligue 1 title with Montpellier.Won six trophies at Arsenal.Won three trophies at Chelsea including the Champions League.Won the Serie A title with Milan.Won the World Cup with France.Scored 300+ goals.Olivier Giroud - what a career 👏 https://t.co/viqKqtMHF2

Les Bleus have endured a patchy run of form in recent times, but still boast the likes of Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann in their side. Despite Giroud failing to score in 2018, his hold-up play and presence up front were invaluable to the French side.

The AC Milan striker faces a battle to get into his nation's squad this year, but has already discussed what he will do to celebrate if France win yet again. The former Arsenal and Chelsea forward told Telefoot:

"If I'm world champion for the second time, I'll have to do something a little crazy, shave my beard! It's been a long time, it's been almost 8 years!"

Téléfoot @telefoot_TF1



-



: "Si je suis champion du monde pour la deuxième fois, faudra faire un truc un peu fou... Me raser la barbe ! Ca fait longtemps, ça fait pas loin de 8 ans !" 🗣️ @_OlivierGiroud_ "Et je l'ai fait !" @FredCalenge : 'Vous aviez tenu parole !" @_OlivierGiroud_ : "Si je suis champion du monde pour la deuxième fois, faudra faire un truc un peu fou... Me raser la barbe ! Ca fait longtemps, ça fait pas loin de 8 ans !" 🗣️@_OlivierGiroud_ "Et je l'ai fait !"- @FredCalenge : 'Vous aviez tenu parole !"@_OlivierGiroud_ : "Si je suis champion du monde pour la deuxième fois, faudra faire un truc un peu fou... Me raser la barbe ! Ca fait longtemps, ça fait pas loin de 8 ans !" 👀🏆🏆⭐️⭐️⭐️ https://t.co/MvyhtIMaGh

France among the favourites to win 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

The Qatar edition of football's biggest international tournament is unique in that it takes place midway through the European season.

Deschamps, who guided his nation to glory in Russia, is under severe pressure following a disastrous run of results over the summer. France failed to win any of their four Nations League encounters, losing to Croatia and Denmark, while only drawing against the Croats in the return leg and away against Austria.

France will play their final two Nations League games against Austria and Denmark before they begin their FIFA World Cup campaign on November 22. They open their title defense against Australia before taking on Denmark yet again.

They will conclude their group stage with a clash against Tunisia and will face one of the Group C teams if they progress, a group that contains Argentina, Mexico, Saudi Arabia and Poland, in the next round.

The French will of course be desperate to avoid Argentina in the second round, although they did beat the South American giants 4-3 in 2018 at the same stage.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava